Paper Talk: Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino on West Ham shortlist to potentially replace David Moyes

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham have drawn up a four-person shortlist to potentially replace under-fire David Moyes which includes two "dream" appointments in Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel.

Barcelona are seeking legal clarity over a potential deal to re-sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea.

Tottenham could follow up an initial enquiry for Brighton winger Leandro Trossard this week as doubts over his future at the Amex Stadium continue to grow.

Australia international Keanu Baccus, who joined St Mirren last summer, is attracting interest from several Championship clubs, including Norwich, Middlesbrough and Cardiff.

Jack Nowell and Jonny May could be the major omissions when Steve Borthwick names his first England squad on Monday, which is likely to see veteran hooker Dan Cole recalled.

THE SUN

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly locked in a transfer battle to sign one of Argentina's hottest prospects, 16-year-old Velez Sarsfield winger Gianluca Prestianni.

Tottenham are considering a January move for Roma midfielder Niccolo Zainolo, whose recent performances have been criticised by the club's supporters.

Crystal Palace will make one final effort to tempt Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher back to the club on a permanent deal this month.

THE ATHLETIC

Rangers boss Michael Beale says Scottish football needs to present itself in a better light after the Viaplay Cup semi-final weekend was marred by a heavy Hampden Park pitch and VAR issues.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham will face investigations by the FA and Met Police after the unsightly attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale by a supporter following Sunday's North London derby.

Wout Weghorst could be in line for his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace on Wednesday after training with the squad for the first time on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who is in England looking for a new club after being made available for loan.

Barcelona have proposed a swap deal to Inter Milan which would see the Serie A side take Franck Kessie on loan in exchange for another midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

THE INDEPENDENT

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to end Leandro Trossard's unsettled spell at Brighton.

DAILY EXPRESS

Raphinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona for a Premier League return with Arsenal, according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea are expecting to make at least two more signings by the end of January.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has emerged as a potential transfer target for Mexican club Tigres.

PSV Eindhoven are ready to battle Rangers over there January transfer target Todd Cantwell, who appears to be on the way out of Norwich City.

THE SCOTSMAN

Malik Tillman says there is nothing to report on chances of him joining Rangers on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.