Chelsea transfer news: Conor Gallagher attracting interest from Crystal Palace in January window

Crystal Palace are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

There are suggestions the England midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge this month - possibly on an initial loan - as Chelsea continue to add to their squad in January.

The Blues have already signed five new players this month and still want to strengthen in midfield and at right-back if they can.

Sky Sports News has been told a firm decision on whether Gallagher can leave Chelsea has not yet been made by the club.

Palace - who are actively looking to strengthen in midfield and at right-back themselves this month - had Gallagher on loan last season, when the 22-year-old scored eight goals in 39 games.

Gallagher's return would boost Patrick Vieira's side, who have struggled since the World Cup, losing four of their five matches - and failing to score in three of those.

In contrast to Chelsea, Palace are yet to strengthen in January.

Gallagher's form at Selhurst Park last season earned him a place in the England squad and he has gone on to win four caps.

The midfielder was included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad but failed to get off the bench in any of his side's five matches.

Gallagher has made 24 appearances for Chelsea this season after returning from his loan spell at Palace, but only 10 of those have been starts, while he has just one goal to his name - a late winner at Selhurst Park in October.

Competition for places at Stamford Bridge is fierce, with 15 new players being signed since Todd Boehly's consortium bought the club last summer.

Gallagher is battling with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Carney Chukwuemeka and new signing Andrey Santos for a place in midfield, while N'Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria will provide Graham Potter with even more options once they return from injury.

