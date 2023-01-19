Noni Madueke: Chelsea agree £29m deal to sign PSV Eindhoven forward

Chelsea have agreed a £29m deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke.

There are still final details to sort out in the deal but the player is preparing to travel to England.

Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham.

He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

There was a feeling PSV would not want to sell him because they already sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool this window, but it is understood Chelsea were very insistent.

The deal will take Chelsea's spending in this window to £190m, having already spent £270m in the summer, and to £460m since Todd Boehly took over the club.

Madueke will become Chelsea's sixth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

'Chelsea going in first and snapping up talented young players'

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"We could go on and on about how many player Chelsea have signed. There's been lots of debate about how they're going to comply with various Financial Fair Play rules.

"It'll be interesting to see how long this contract is. We've seen Chelsea sign players on five, six, seven, eight-year contracts to spread out the cost of the deals in order to comply with UEFA and Premier League FFP rules. That's one to look out for.

"I anticipate this will again be a very long-term deal.

"These are some of the best young players in Europe and what's happened is a lot of clubs have been watching them.

"Since the new owners have come into Chelsea, they are making the first move, going in and buying all these players and leaving everyone else standing.

"Madueke is very highly rated. Most of the big clubs in Europe have been watching him, but again, Chelsea are the ones who made the first move and put the money on the table.

"It looks like they're going to get him because a deal has been agreed in principle."

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.