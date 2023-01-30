Vitinha: Southampton's pursuit of Portuguese striker in doubt after late Marseille bid

Marseille have come in for Vitinha, putting Southampton's move for the Braga striker in doubt.

The player is considering his options amid Marseille's advance.

Vitinha has a release clause of more than £26m which both clubs are prepared to pay.

The decision is now down to the player.

Manager Nathan Jones has said on multiple occasions over the past week they would like to "add potency" to their attack.



The club's search for a striker stretches back to last summer when they were unable to land any of their targets and that search looks set to rumble on late into Deadline Day.



Southampton also have an interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who has scored 69 goals in 160 appearances for the French club.

Are Brighton also in the race?

Image: Fabinho holds his head after fouling Brighton's Evan Ferguson

Brighton considered a late bid for Vitinha amid concerns over an injury to in-form teenage striker Evan Ferguson during Sunday's FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

Ferguson left the Amex Stadium on crutches following a reckless challenge from Fabinho. The Liverpool midfielder received a yellow card but the PGMOL has accepted that the Brazilian should have been sent off.

However, the injury is not thought to be too severe and Brighton have opted against pursuing Vitinha.

Sulemana choses Saints over Everton

Southampton have agreed a club-record deal worth £22m (€25m) plus bonuses to sign winger Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes.

The previous record was the £22m they committed to signing Danny Ings from Liverpool in 2019.

The player had interest from other clubs, including Everton.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.