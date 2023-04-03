Manchester United aiming to beat Chelsea to Joao Felix signing this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United want to capitalise on Chelsea not having the option to buy Joao Felix permanently ahead of his loan spell coming to an end, it's been claimed.

Image: Joao Felix has impressed since joining Chelsea on loan in January

Erik ten Hag is ready to stick five Manchester United players on the transfer list this summer to free up funds for new recruits - and Joel Glazer's favourite Anthony Martial is said to be among the stars who could get the chop.

Harry Kane is set to be Manchester United's top priority in the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag keen to improve his options at striker.

Luis Enrique has emerged as Chelsea's top target to replace Graham Potter following his ruthless sacking.

Graham Potter is set to bank £13m from Chelsea after being dismissed just seven months into the lucrative five-year contract he penned with the Blues back in September.

Chelsea are ready to rival Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Atalanta's sought-after striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Football Association have decided Pep Guardiola will not face any action over his controversial celebration during Manchester City's win over Liverpool on Saturday.

THE SUN

Graham Potter wants to take a break until the end of the season and has already turned down an approach from Leicester.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacted to Graham Potter's exit by 'liking' a post announcing his departure.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is growing increasingly impatient with Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks regarding a potential summer deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

DAILY MAIL

Daniel Levy is keen to sign James Maddison - who is also a target for Newcastle - no matter who Tottenham's next manager may be.

Liverpool are not just looking for midfielders this summer - they want a new goalkeeper, with Caoimhin Kelleher ready to leave.

Leeds and Liverpool scouts were at Birmingham on Saturday to see teenager George Hall turn in a match-winning performance.

Pere Guardiola, a respected agent with SEG and the brother of Pep, is the leading candidate to represent one of Europe's hottest prospects - Gabri Veiga at Celta Vigo.

Inter Milan are keen on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

Image: Allan Saint-Maximin is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan

Inter Milan's attacking full-back Denzel Dumfries has joined a new representative group as interest from Manchester United and Chelsea continues to grow.

THE TIMES

Chelsea would ideally aim to appoint a new head coach before next week's Champions League showdown against Real Madrid but are determined to complete a robust process in order to reach the right decision after the failure of Graham Potter.

Steve Cooper insisted he would not be distracted by the "sideshow" of his future potentially being on the line as Nottingham Forest face Leeds on Tuesday night.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea want to interview Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim, Oliver Glasner and Luis Enrique as part of their search for a manager but are prepared to wait until the summer before appointing a full-time replacement for Graham Potter.

DAILY RECORD

Top target Ange Postecoglou is set to disappoint Leicester as they look to secure a quick-fire replacement for Brendan Rodgers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Motherwell's Max Johnston is being watched by four clubs battling it out to reach the Premier League, with Luton, Blackburn, Norwich and West Brom sending scouts to Easter Road on Saturday to watch the right-back in action.