Kim Little: Arsenal captain signs new contract after being ruled out for rest of the season with hamstring injury

Arsenal Women captain Kim Little has signed a new contract with the club after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old former Scotland international was forced off 12 minutes into Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich on March 29 and the Gunners confirmed on Monday that Little would not play again this season.

However, the midfielder, who first joined the club in 2008 and has made 290 appearances over two spells, scoring 164 goals, has extended her stay in north London.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Arsenal," said Little. "Thinking back to when I first joined at the age of 17, I'm so proud of the progress that we have made together.

"Arsenal has been such an important part of my life and over time this club has become my home. It continues to be a privilege to represent Arsenal and I'm still so motivated to move this club forward and to be a part of its success."

Little was awarded an MBE for services to football in the 2023 New Year Honours List, having won six league titles during her time at Arsenal, in addition to three FA Cups and five league cups.

She sits seventh in the club's all-time appearances charts and has played more times for Arsenal than any other member of the current squad.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "Kim is a world-class player and an exemplary professional. Her contribution here over many years has been outstanding and we are so pleased that she will continue to represent Arsenal for years to come.

"On and off the pitch, Kim is such an important part of what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal Football Club so we are all delighted with this news."

Arsenal chase their first WSL title since 2019 having seen key forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema also sidelined for much of the campaign.

They are currently third in the table - three points behind leaders Manchester United, who they face on Wednesday in what could be a defining fixture in determining the league title.

Arsenal are also competing in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they take on Wolfsburg, looking to reach their first European final since their 2007 victory.

April 19: Man Utd (A) - Women's Super League

April 23: Wolfsburg (A) - Champions League

May 1: Wolfsburg (H) - Champions League

May 7: Leicester (H) - Women's Super League

May 10: Brighton (A) - Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports

May 17: Everton (A) - Women's Super League

May 21: Chelsea (A) - Women's Super League

May 27: Aston Villa (H) - Women's Super League

