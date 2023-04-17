WSL live on Sky Sports: New fixtures announced as title race unfolds between Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City

The WSL title race is closer than ever, and you can watch it unfold across Sky Sports and on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Sky Sports has announced two more live fixtures as the run-in continues into May. Arsenal will host Leicester on Friday May 5 before Chelsea face Everton on Sunday May 7.

Arsenal and Chelsea are competing for the WSL title, with Manchester United and Manchester City also in the race for the coveted trophy.

Gareth Taylor's side will look to keep the pressure on the teams above them when they host West Ham on Sunday as WSL action returns to Sky Sports following the international break.

On Wednesday May 10 - just 17 days before the title is likely to be decided on the final day of the WSL season on Saturday May 27 - Arsenal also host Brighton

Upcoming fixtures on Sky Sports

Man City vs West Ham - Sunday April 23, kick-off 6.45pm

Arsenal vs Leicester - Friday May 5, kick-off 7.30pm*

Chelsea vs Everton - Sunday May 7, kick-off 6.45pm*

Brighton vs Arsenal - Wednesday May 10, kick-off 7.30pm

*Newly announced fixtures live on Sky Sports

Two teams are chasing a treble, one is after a double and four teams can win the Women's Super League title. All of them could also end the season empty-handed.

In a topsy-turvy campaign, four of the country's biggest clubs - Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City - still hold a strong chance of lifting the Women's Super League title on May 27, with just three points separating the quartet.

Add in title showdowns between the four teams, the impact of FA Cup and Champions League distractions - plus a close race in the goal-difference tallies - and every single point, goal and result is going to count over the next five weeks.

So which team has the best chance of fending off challengers and fighting their way to the top prize?

