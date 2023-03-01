 Skip to content

LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast - Jen Beattie, Izzy Christensen and Rachel Yankey give their views on the latest episode

Wednesday 1 March 2023 18:55, UK

Three Players and a Podcast gfx

Listen to the latest episode of Three Players and a Podcast with Sky Sports...

The one about pre-match fish fingers, deception of referees and left-back, striker or both?

Jen Beattie, Rachel Yankey and Izzy Christiansen are back for another fun and gripping episode, where they tell all about their pre-match rituals, discuss the fine process for deceiving a referee and what it's like to play out of position.

Three Players and a Podcast

Arsenal's Beattie, Everton's Christiansen and former Lioness Yankey dive deep into the hottest topics surrounding women's football right now, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

