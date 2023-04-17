Kim Little: Arsenal Women captain ruled out of season with hamstring injury

Arsenal Women captain Kim Little has had her season cut short by a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old former Scotland international was forced off 12 minutes into Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich on March 29.

Little was instrumental in Arsenal's League Cup triumph over Chelsea on March 5, but the Gunners will have to do without the attacking midfielder as they chase WSL and Champions League glory before the end of the season.

An Arsenal statement read: "We can confirm that Kim Little will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

"Kim sustained the injury in our UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich on March 29 and tests have subsequently confirmed that the injury will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the campaign."

Image: Kim Little picked up her season-ending injury in Arsenal's Champions League victory over Bayern Munich

Arsenal confirmed Little had already started her recovery and the club were planning for her to return ahead of next season.

The statement continued: "Our captain has already begun her rehabilitation and this process is progressing well. We expect her to be available for the start of preparations for the 2023/24 season.

"Our medical team will support Kim closely over the coming months and we look forward to seeing her back on the field of play soon."

It is another injury blow as Arsenal chase their first WSL title since 2019, with key forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema also sidelined for much of the campaign.

They are currently third in the table - three points behind leaders Manchester United, who they face on Wednesday in what could be a defining fixture in determining the league title.

Arsenal are also competing in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they take on Wolfsburg, looking to reach their first European final since their 2007 victory.

Man Utd (A) - WSL, April 19

Wolfsburg (A) - Champions League, April 23

Wolfsburg (H) - Champions League, May 1

Leicester (H) - WSL, May 7

Brighton (A) - WSL, May 10 - live on Sky Sports

Everton (A) - WSL, May 17

Chelsea (A) - WSL, May 21

Aston Villa (H) - WSL, May 27