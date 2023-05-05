Erik ten Hag wants to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag wants to sign defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Mikel Arteta has been told he has over £150m to spend this summer as he attempts to refresh his Arsenal squad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are trying to manoeuvre themselves into pole position to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan this summer and remain confident of concluding a deal for Mauricio Pochettino to become the club's permanent head coach.

DAILY MAIL

Jude Bellingham is set to become Real Madrid's second-highest earner according to stunning reports which reveal the details of his proposed contract.

West Ham will reportedly demand £100m for midfielder Declan Rice this summer as they attempt to ward off Premier League clubs such as Arsenal.

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer, with Erik ten Hag instead drawing up a four-man shortlist for an alternative striker.

Brighton are set to sign James Milner on a one-year deal, bringing the midfielder's eight-year spell at Anfield to an end.

THE INDEPENDENT

Bayern Munich believe they have everything in place for a £100m summer purchase of Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, in a move that could kickstart the entire summer transfer window.

The Sun football editor Charlie Wyett and The Times northern sports correspondent Martin Hardy discuss the impact of deal newly announced EFL broadcast deal with Sky Sports that will show over 1000 matches each season over a five-year period.

THE ATHLETIC

A rival of Manchester City's stablemate Lommel SK has accused the Belgian club of receiving "foreign subsidies" that distort competition and are contrary to European Union law.

Frank Lampard has revealed he is helping the Chelsea owners ensure there will not be a repeat of this season next term.

THE TIMES

Image: Julian Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich and replaced by Thomas Tuchel

Tottenham have been encouraged they can persuade Julian Nagelsmann to take charge next season after recent talks.

Roman Abramovich secretly hid £760m in "murky offshore structures" in the days before he was sanctioned, recent government updates have revealed.

The FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham's total pay package last year was £819,000, up from £731,000, meaning he has finally reached the same pay level as his predecessor, Martin Glenn, before he stepped down in December 2018.

The Premier League's accounts show its chief executive, Richard Masters, also enjoyed a pay rise last year, up from £1.28m to £1.82m, with £525,000 coming from a "long-term incentive scheme".

If Everton are relegated, there could be an interesting test case over what happens to a club facing charges under the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise

Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a transfer bid for Premier League star Michael Olise - who has scored just two goals this season for Crystal Palace.

Manchester United have been in contact with Victor Osimhen's camp for over a year, according to reports.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are tracking Croatia defender Josip Sutalo as they target a new centre-back this summer.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted there is "no way" the Serie A champions will sell Victor Osimhen this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nicolas Raskin has revealed he hopes to use Rangers as a stepping stone to Chelsea.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he still feels "hurt" at getting the axe from Rangers.

Rangers are set to lose out on Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre.