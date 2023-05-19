Manchester United target Min-Jae Kim holds Paris Saint-Germain talks - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Min-Jae Kim has held preliminary transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain as interest in the Napoli defender continues to mount.

Mikel Arteta called a players' meeting after Arsenal's title collapse - to tell them this season has still been a success.

England's young star Jess Park is unlikely to return to Everton next season. Park, 21, has been one of the standout players for the Merseyside WSL outfit this season after arriving on-loan from Man City.

DAILY MAIL

The battle for Everton is set to take a dramatic turn - with MSP Sports Capital now confident they can complete a deal for the club by Monday. Rival American outfit 777 Partners were leading the race but over a fast-moving 48 hours it appears that their £600m offer may now not win them the club from deeply unpopular owner Farhad Moshiri.

UEFA has been accused of putting West Ham fans' lives at risk by presiding over a 'major security and safety failure' at Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final by one of the authors of the independent report into the disturbances at last year's Champions League final.

Southampton are close to naming Swansea boss Russell Martin as their new manager. Martin was due to fly to Washington DC to meet Swansea's American owners on Thursday for talks over his future but has remained at home.

Italy's football association (FIGC) said on Friday Juventus would have to stand a sport trial for alleged irregularities in the club's payments to players as well as undue relationships with players' agents and other clubs.

The RFU will express its support for the LGBTQ+ community at the Barbarians and World XV match at Twickenham on May 28 - a game which will feature the controversial Israel Folau.

THE TIMES

Sam Allardyce has admitted his comment comparing himself to Pep Guardiola was an attempt to direct attention away from his Leeds team.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson says England must discover how to get the best out of his club-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose tactical switch has rescued his side's season.

THE SUN

Phil Jones has opened up on his Manchester United injury hell after his exit from the club was confirmed. Erik ten Hag revealed he has only seen Jones train for 20 minutes since arriving at Old Trafford.

Tottenham are closing in on their next manager after Daniel Levy reportedly narrowed his search to Luis Enrique and Arne Slot.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle United's owners they will need a much bigger and deeper squad to cope with playing in Europe next season as the Magpies close in on Champions League football.

A fearless West Ham fan who protected the families of players from Dutch hooligans has described how he took on the horde of violent thugs because he "won't tolerate bullies".

The Rugby Football Union is to fly the 'Pride Progress' flag at Twickenham in support of the LGBTQ+ community in response to the selection of Israel Folau for a World XV side to face the Barbarians at the home of English rugby on May 28.

DAILY EXPRESS

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Arsenal bottled the Premier League title race. The Manchester City boss says that his side wouldn't have caught up with the Gunners if they hadn't lost their 'rhythm' at such a crucial time.

Chelsea are among three teams to have made an 'offer' for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian football agent Massimo Brambati.

Until his rise up the rich list, Charlie Morgan was best known for being the unfortunate teenager that was kicked by Eden Hazard back in 2013. Now 27 years old, the former Swansea City ball boy has helped to build up a hugely successful vodka brand, contributing to a personal net worth which dwarfs even that of England captain Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool supporters that he doesn't see back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Anfield this summer.

EVENING STANDARD

Andre Onana's agent insists his client is happy with life at Inter Milan despite transfer interest from Chelsea.

Seven Chelsea players are reportedly set to receive the green light to depart Stamford Bridge this summer when Mauricio Pochettino arrives at the club. The Argentine boss is now close to being unveiled as the Blues' next head coach and one of his first tasks when he touches down in west London will be to generate some cash through sales.

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal need to add to their squad to compete in both the Champions League and Premier League next season. Arteta says discussion of Grant Xhaka's future at Arsenal can wait until the end of the season.

Ryan Mason says he hopes "explosive" midfielder Yves Bissouma can energise Tottenham's final push for European football next season.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has described suggestions that his side 'bottled' the Premier League title is a 'quick, cheap narrative', claiming the club are going places under Mikel Arteta despite slipping in this season's battle with Manchester City.

Simona Halep, the former world No 1, has been charged with a second breach of doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Friday.

One of the authors of the independent report into the 2022 Champions League final has said the violence that followed AZ Alkmaar's defeat by West Ham on Thursday shows UEFA has failed to learn lessons from the near-tragedy of Paris and warned English fans to be "extremely cautious" should they travel to next month's finals in Istanbul and Prague.

DAILY RECORD

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is closing in on a move to Rangers after showing he is keen to fit into the 'wage structure' at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos is already on his way out of Rangers for free - and there's no way for the club to force contracts on stars to avoid future situations.

John Kennedy warns no-one is guaranteed a spot in the Celtic team in the Scottish Cup final, while responding to the news St Mirren won't give them a guard of honour this weekend.