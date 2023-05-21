Crystal Palace to move for Jefferson Lerma with Colombia midfielder yet to extend at Bournemouth - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are chasing Bournemouth ace Jefferson Lerma with the midfielder out of contract in the summer and yet to agree a new contract with the Cherries.

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom could be set for a stunning £15m return to the Premier League after his 29-goal season for Middlesbrough.

Manchester City are ready to sell USA international goalkeeper Zack Steffen after his stunning season out on loan at Middlesbrough with Bundesliga clubs lining up and ready to make their move.

Aston Villa and Wolves are among nine Premier League clubs chasing the signature of Strasbourg attacking midfielder Habib Diarra.

DAILY MAIL

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese has said the Dutch champions have not received an approach from Tottenham for head coach Arne Slot.

Manchester United are edging closer to securing the services of Napoli's Min-Jae Kim, with the club already eyeing a house for the defender to move into, according to reports.

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is poised to snub a move to Barcelona and commit his future to the Premier League champions, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham target Arne Slot has ordered Erling Haaland's agent to force through a move that would see him take charge of the managerless London club.

Manchester City are set to ask Bayern Munich if they are interested in a swap deal for Joshua Kimmich that would allow the Bundesliga giants to keep Joao Cancelo.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United's takeover process was at risk of losing one major bidder after Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani was reportedly left 'stunned' by the Glazer family earlier in negotiations.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kyle Walker has his sights set on the treble insisting Manchester City "are not finished yet" after winning the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City defender Kyle Walker pinpoints his side's victory against Liverpool after the World Cup as the moment he believed they could go on and win the title

SCOTTISH SUN

Kenny Miller reckons Rangers have gone toe to toe with Celtic since Michael Beale took charge at Ibrox.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale has told Rangers fans they could expect a new signing at Ibrox when they face Hearts on Wednesday.