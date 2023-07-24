Kylian Mbappe: Al Hilal make £259m record bid for France international with Tottenham among Premier League clubs interested

Al Hilal have made a world-record £259m bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions have put Mbappe up for sale and left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea having made it clear they only want to include players who are committed to the club.

Al Hilal's record-breaking offer is not the only one PSG have received. They have been approached with a mix of offers for Mbappe, including cash plus players, but Al Hilal have shown their intention after tabling a world-record bid.

At least five clubs have also contacted Paris Saint-Germain in recent days about signing Mbappe - with Tottenham among the Premier League sides among those interested.

There is said to already be a "hot market" for the France captain and PSG are expecting more developments this week with the interested clubs including Chelsea, Man United, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

PSG will listen to any offer and all proposals to sell Mbappe, and If it was left to French campions they would just sell him to the highest bidder, however, other clubs would struggle to ever come anywhere near to Al Hilal's offer.

The forward has one year remaining on his contract and is unwilling to sign a new one, with PSG believing he has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

However, Real may now be tempted to make a formal bid for the player to make sure they don't miss out on him again.

PSG are determined not to lose Mbappe - who reportedly cost more than £150m when he signed from Monaco - for nothing.

Interested clubs have been alerted to the fact that PSG are even willing to loan Mbappe out for the season.

However, Mbappe is willing to dig his heels in, sit on the sidelines next season and leave for Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

The 24-year-old will not play for PSG again if he does not extend his contract.

'PSG just want Mbappe to leave'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Who’s going to be able to afford Kylian Mbappe? He is reported to be earning about £2m a week at PSG. His loyalty bonuses are incredible.

"There have been reports that, if he stays at PSG for another season, he stands to make more than £100m.

"Interestingly, what I’ve been told is that PSG are willing to let him leave on loan next season.

"So if you’re a club that want to get him you don’t have to necessarily have to worry about paying a transfer fee. You can take him on loan for one season and agree to pay his wages.

"As far as PSG are concerned, they just want him to go. But of course, the player remains in a strong position because he has a contract. If he wants, he can sacrifice next season and move to Real Madrid for nothing next summer.

"I’ve also been told that PSG have had a mix of interest. The people that have been contacting them have been talking about loans and talking about buying him. They’ve also been talking about player-and-cash deals.

"The clubs include two or three from the Premier League, as well as from Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia."

France's players' union threatens PSG with legal action

France's players' union has accused PSG of morally harassing Mbappe and threatened the club with legal action to protect the forward's rights.

A statement from the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionels (UNFP) said: "These players - all of them - must enjoy the same working conditions as the rest of the professional workforce.

"The UNFP feels it would be useful to remind managers that putting pressure on an employee - via the deterioration of their working conditions, for example - to force them to leave or accept what the employer wants constitutes moral harassment, which French law firmly condemns.

"So, yes, the UNFP reserves the right to take civil and criminal action against any club that behaves in this way."

