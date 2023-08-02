Harry Kane: England striker expects to stay at Tottenham if he is not sold before Premier League opener

Harry Kane expects to stay at Tottenham if he is not sold before their Premier League opener at Brentford on Sunday August 13, live on Sky Sports.

It is understood Kane believes - out of respect for Tottenham and also the new manager Ange Postecoglou - it would be unfair for him to leave once the season has started.

Other sources, however, have indicated that a potential move to Bayern Munich may still be on the agenda right up until the Transfer Deadline on September 1.

Sky in Germany are reporting the total package Bayern are currently offering for the England captain has yet to increase but the club plan to improve on the existing figure of £81.7m (€95m), which would already represent the largest transfer in the club's history.

Bayern plan to offer Kane a five-year contract, taking him almost up to his 35th birthday. He would also become the club's top earner.

Members of Spurs and Bayern's hierarchy discussed Kane over lunch in the capital on Monday and both sides are confident a deal can be struck. But no new meetings are scheduled.

Spurs want at least £100m for their record goalscorer, who is understood to be open to speaking formally to Bayern should a deal be agreed.

Tottenham will also insist on a buy-back clause should Kane return to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich's transfer record currently stands at the €80m (£68.5m) they paid Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe arrived at Munich airport on Monday morning to fly to England and returned in the evening.

The German champions are convinced Spurs' record scorer wants to join them. Kane will not sign a new contract with Tottenham this summer and would prefer to join Bayern over other interested clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain believe they are in the mix for Kane if Tottenham decide to sell. They will not be drawn into a bidding war, however.

The risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival. This is why they are speaking to interested clubs abroad.

'Kane has set a deadline but only Deadline Day matters to Spurs'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I think he feels, out of respect for Tottenham, and also the new manager Ange Postecoglou, it would be unfair for him to leave once the season has started.

"It's almost a deadline of sorting out Kane's future by the first game of the season, otherwise he stays.

"As far as Spurs are concerned, there's only one deadline that matters and that is Transfer Deadline Day on September 1.

"If Bayern Munich want to sign Kane, they've got to offer what Spurs think he's worth, which is £100m. So far, their best offer has been about £81m.

"As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, all parties are confident that a deal will be done with a five-year contract and Kane will become the club's top earner."

