Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in advanced talks for Micky van de Ven as £43m transfer from Wolfsburg edges closer

Spurs are expected to pay an initial €30m (£34.46m) for the 22-year-old centre-back, with add-ons potentially taking the deal to €50m (£43.08m); Micky Van de Ven, a Netherlands U21 international, is very keen on the move to north London
Friday 4 August 2023 12:25, UK
Tottenham are in advanced talks with Wolfsburg over the transfer of defender Micky van de Ven.
Spurs are expected to pay an initial €30m (£34.46m) for the 22-year-old centre-back, with add-ons potentially taking the deal to €50m (£43.08m).
Once the deal is finalised, he is expected to travel to the UK to undergo a medical.
Van de Ven, a Netherlands U21 international, is very keen on the move to north London.
Van de Ven would become the fourth signing of Spurs' new head coach Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs have already made Dejan Kulusevski's loan from Juventus permanent for £25.6m, brought in James Maddison from Leicester for £40m, Gugliemo, Vicario from Italian side Empoli for £17.2m and Manor Solomon on a free transfer.
This deal with Wolfsburg for Van de Ven would take their spending up to £125.8m for the summer transfer window.
