Kylian Mbappe in contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain and will not leave club for free next summer

Kylian Mbappe is in contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 club this season and will not leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Mbappe's options include signing the one-year contract extension option in his current deal to 2025 or a new contract.

The France forward has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid but on Thursday head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed it wouldn't happen. He said: "I rule it out 100 per cent. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season."

Mbappe was dropped from PSG's summer tour of Japan and South Korea last month after he told the club he was planning on leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Image: Mbappe during PSG's match against Toulouse

PSG believed he had agreed to move to Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season and then accepted a world-record £258m (€300m) offer for Mbappe from Al Hilal in July, but the player was not interested in the move.

Mbappe was allowed to train again with the first-team squad 11 days ago after he indicated he was committed to the club and scored on his return in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse last Saturday.

PSG have declined to comment.

