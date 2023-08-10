Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain forward tells Ligue 1 champions he is not leaving the club this summer under any circumstances

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not leave the club under any circumstances this summer.

PSG's position, therefore, has not changed - he will be frozen out and not play until his contract runs out next season.

Sky Sports News understands one point of contention is that Mbappe feels let down by the club's transfer policy.

When he signed a new contract last summer, he was led to believe that Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva would be joining him in Paris.

Meanwhile, PSG are planning for life without him. They also want to set a precedent and send a message to all players, regardless of who they are, that no one is bigger than the club.

PSG accepted a £258m bid from Al-Hilal last month but Mbappe rejected the one-year move to Saudi Arabia. PSG feel Mbappe has already agreed to move to Real Madrid on a free contract next summer.

PSG listening to offers for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain will listen to offers for Neymar this summer after he informed the club he wants to leave.

Offers between £50m and £80m, depending on who the buyer is, will be considered by PSG for Neymar, the most expensive player in the world.

Ideally, Neymar would like to return to Barcelona but it is difficult to see how they can afford him because of their financial problems.

Despite denials, PSG's management have been told Neymar wants to leave. He has three years left to run on his £25m-a-year contract. There remains a question over whether he is jumping or being pushed.

At 31, he is not thought to be a key player for new head coach Luis Enrique as he builds a new side. PSG have been open to selling him in order to focus on building a younger, hungrier team.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, USA and Europe are all expected to try and sign the player this summer. There were discussions with Chelsea in January.

