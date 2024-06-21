West Ham transfer news: Max Kilman bid submitted to Wolves as Julen Lopetegui seeks reunion with defender

West Ham have made a bid worth £25m for Wolves captain Max Kilman.

The bid for Kilman, who has emerged as West Ham's primary centre-back target, is expected to be rejected.

He was a regular under West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui when he was in charge at Wolves.

Image: Julen Lopetegui is the new West Ham manager - and he worked with Kilman at Wolves

Wolves do not want to sell and are under no pressure to do so after Kilman signed a five-year contract last summer.

Sky Sports News understands Wolves value Kilman upwards of £40m.

They rejected an offer of €35m (£29.6m) from Napoli last summer. Since then, he has been made captain.

Wolves bought Kilman from Maidenhead in 2018 for a fee in the region of £40,000.

Maidenhead have a significant sell-on clause - thought to be between 15 and 20 per cent.

New West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui's return to Premier League football starts at the London Stadium against Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season.

The Spaniard will face his former side Wolves at home on December 7 before returning to Molyneux on April 1.

West Ham, who finished in 9th in 2023/24, finish their campaign at Ipswich Town on the final day, having played their last home game against Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the season.

The Hammers' festive fixtures see them hosting Brighton on December 21 and Liverpool on December 29 with a trip to Southampton sandwiched in between on Boxing Day.

