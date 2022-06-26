Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Arsenal confirm signing of Turner

The Gunners have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner on a long-term contract from MLS club New England Revolution.

The 28-year-old USA international made 102 appearances for his former side.

He joins Brazilian forward Marquinhos and Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira as Arsenal's third summer signing.

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus.

There is still work to do to finalise the deal, including medical and personal terms but the fee is understood to be £45m.

Arsenal set to make improved Raphinha bid

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Raphinha's best Premier League goals, as the Leeds winger attracts interest from several top clubs after another brilliant season

Arsenal are expected to make an improved bid for Leeds United forward Raphinha.

The Gunners' opening bid for Raphinha was rejected as it fell below Leeds' valuation of the Brazil international.

Leeds are under no pressure to sell Raphinha, 25, as he has two years left on his contract - although he is not expected to sign a new deal at Elland Road.

Barcelona are also understood to want to sign Raphinha, whose agent is the former Barca player Deco.

Arsenal have completed the singing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Porto confirmed the deal to sell Vieira earlier this week for £34m including add-ons.

The 22-year-old Portuguese is the Gunners' third summer arrival, after goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos. Arsenal will pay £30m up front plus £4m in performance-related add-ons.

Arsenal have cooled their interest in Youri Tielemans making it more likely the Belgium midfielder will sign a one-year contract extension at Leicester.

Arsenal have long been admirers of Tielemans, who has just one year left on his existing Leicester deal, but with the Gunners having agreed a £34m deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira on Friday, that interest has waned. It is thought Arsenal will only sign one central midfielder in this window, and their preference is Vieira.

Leicester do not want to lose Tielemans for free next summer and have always had the confidence that, if no deal suited both the club and the midfielder, then he would commit to another year at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal have held talks with Ajax over a deal for centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The initial approach for him was said to have been made in late May after the season finished.

An agreement is not thought to be close yet - with Gunners recruitment staff also working on a number of other positions at the moment - but all sides are open to a deal.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of Martinez and the player is also intrigued by the idea of working with him.

Argentina international Martinez is a left-footed centre-half - a premium commodity in this summer's transfer market.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal have agreed terms with Manchester City striker Jesus and the £45m signing could be confirmed as soon as Monday (Daily Telegraph, June 26); Gabriel Jesus is poised to join Arsenal from Manchester City after agreeing personal terms on a five-year deal. The striker will move for a fee of £45m following an agreement between the two clubs (The Guardian, June 26).

Raphinha - Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are in a three-way battle for Brazilian stars Richarlison, Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus (The Sun, June 23); Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal in the race for Raphinha - but both clubs could miss out on the Leeds star (Daily Star, June 22); Arsenal's opening bid for Raphinha will be rejected as it falls below Leeds' valuation of the Brazil forward. Leeds are under no pressure to sell Raphinha, 25, as he has two years left on his contract - although he is not expected to sign a new deal at Elland Road. Arsenal are expected to go back in with an improved offer (Sky Sports News, June 22).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the Gabriel Jesus' greatest Premier League goals for Manchester City

Richarlison - Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are in a three-way battle for Brazilian stars Richarlison, Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus (The Sun, June 23); Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in Everton forward Richarlison, who has admitted he is considering his future on Merseyside (Daily Mail, May 31).

Youri Tielemans - Arsenal have been touted with a move for Leicester midfielder Tielemans for the majority of the opening exchanges of the summer transfer window - but the deal is now in doubt with Mikel Arteta putting his faith in Albert Sambi Lokonga (Daily Mirror, June 22); Arsenal's interest in Tielemans has cooled following the signing of Vieira, with a one-year extension at Leicester more likely (Sky Sports News, June 17); Tielemans remains an Arsenal target...but it is believed he could sign for another year at Leicester if the right offers don't come in (Daily Mail, June 17).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Arsenal are ready to shelve a move for Calvert-Lewin this summer after having second thoughts about the Everton star (Daily Star, June 22).

Marco Asensio - Arsenal are considering the signing of Real Madrid winger Asensio at all costs. The Spaniard is set to enter the final year of his current deal at the Bernabeu and has admitted there are "three possibilities" regarding his future (Daily Express, June 20); Arsenal are among a clutch of clubs monitoring Asensio's contract situation at Real Madrid (Sunday Mirror, June 12).

Alvaro Morata - Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for Atletico Madrid striker Morata as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his forward line this summer (Daily Mirror, June 19); Arsenal have reportedly been hedging their bets over signing Gabriel Jesus by also making an offer for former Chelsea flop Morata - the Atletico Madrid striker has spent the last two years on long-term loan at Juventus, who are keen to make the arrangement permanent this summer (Daily Mail, June 19).

Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United are ready to gazump Arsenal and sign Martinez after failing in their efforts to land his Ajax team-mate Jurrien Timber (Daily Mirror, June 20); Arsenal have held talks with Ajax over a deal for centre-back Lisandro Martinez (Sky Sports News, June 18).

Tammy Abraham - Manchester United and Arsenal have both shown interest in bringing Abraham back to the Premier League (Daily Mail, June 19).

Victor Osimhen - Newcastle are ready to make a "monster offer" to Napoli striker Osimhen this summer with Arsenal conceding his £85m asking price is too much for them to consider (Sunday Express, June 5).

Gianluca Scamacca - Arsenal have seen an opening offer worth in the region of £34m rejected by Sassuolo for Scamacca, the 6ft 4in striker who scored 16 goals in 38 games this season (Daily Express, June 4).

Arthur Melo - Juventus are reportedly preparing to offer Arsenal a swap deal that would see long-term target Arthur come to London in exchange for Gabriel Martinelli (Daily Express, June 3).

Corentin Tolisso - Arsenal and Manchester United could be among the sides readying an offer for midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who will be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer (The Sun, June 1).

Fabian Ruiz - Arsenal and Newcastle United's hopes of signing Napoli midfielder Ruiz have been given a boost after he turned down a new contract offer made by the Serie A club (The Sun, May 30).

Djed Spence - Tottenham are set to pip Arsenal to Middlesbrough right-back Spence (The Sun, May 27).

Federico Dimarco - Arsenal are targeting Inter Milan defender Dimarco as Mikel Arteta looks for left-back support for Kieran Tierney (Sunday Mirror, May 29). Inter Milan are demanding in excess of £20m for left-back Dimarco, who is attracting interest from Arsenal (The Sun, May 27).

Cheick Doucoure - RC Lens midfielder Doucoure is attracting plenty of interest from Premier League sides this summer, with Arsenal among the interested parties (Daily Mirror, May 27).

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal have been offered hope in their pursuit of Manchester City's Zinchenko, with Pep Guardiola's side unlikely to block a potential move for the Ukraine star. (Daily Express, June 7); Arsenal are considering a double swoop for Manchester City stars by adding Zinchenko and Jesus to their list of summer targets (Daily Mail, May 27).

Cody Gakpo - PSV are hoping to keep Gakpo at the club by creating a special financial package as they fend off interest from several high-profile European sides, including Arsenal (Daily Mirror, May 26).

Aaron Hickey - Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of the Bologna defender, with the Serie A club admitting the Scotland international could be sold this summer (Mirror, June 16).

Manuel Akanji - Arsenal are being offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund's Switzerland international defender Akanji (The Sun, June 9).

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Nottingham Forest are planning to make a move for Arsenal's versatile defender or midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Daily Mail, June 27); Arsenal are ready to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer and could have a willing partner for a deal in Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest (Daily Mirror, June 11).

Daniel Ballard - Arsenal defender Ballard is closing in on a £2m move to Burnley (The Sun, June 23).

Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal fear they could be left stuck with flop Nicolas Pepe this summer (The Sun, June 22).

Kieran Tierney - Arsenal left-back Tierney has emerged as a shock transfer target for Manchester City, according to reports (The Sun, June 19).

Hector Bellerin - Hector Bellerin is willing to waiver the rest of his £5.7mi Arsenal salary on his current deal to return to Real Betis next season following a successful loan campaign. (Sunday Mirror, June 19).

Lucas Torreira - Arsenal are telling miserly rivals to put up or shut up after pulling the plug on Lucas Torreira's cut-price move to Fiorentina (Sun, June 16); Arsenal could be stuck with midfielder Torreira next season after Fiorentina saw a half-price offer rejected for the player they could have signed for £12.8m at the end of his 2021-22 loan spell (Daily Mirror, June 14); Lazio are ready to make their move for Arsenal outcast Torreira after Fiorentina failed to trigger their option to buy him following a loan spell (The Sun, June 4).

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, whose departure could force the Gunners to step up their pursuit of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans (Sunday Mirror, June 12).

Bukayo Saka - Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Arsenal and England star Saka. (Daily Mail, June 7)

Nuno Tavares - Marseille have reportedly made an offer to sign Arsenal defender Tavares on loan with the option to buy him permanently (The Sun, June 23); Arsenal are reportedly ready to allow left-back Tavares to leave on loan next season (The Sun, June 4).

Bernd Leno - Arsenal are in negotiations with newly-promoted Fulham over the sale of goalkeeper Bernd Leno (The Sun on Sunday, June 12). Benfica are keen on signing Arsenal's out-of-favour goalkeeper Leno, but are quibbling over the Premier League side's meagre £8.5m valuation of the Germany international (The Sun, May 30).

Image: Bernd Leno could be set to leave Arsenal this summer

Gabriel Magalhaes - Gabriel is happy at the club and will not push for a move to Juventus (Daily Telegraph, May 25).

William Saliba - Saliba has put an end to speculation he could leave Arsenal this summer after confirming he will return to the club for pre-season (various - June 5); Newcastle have joined the race to sign Saliba should the Gunners decide not to add him to their first-team plans (Daily Mirror, June 1); Marseille president Pablo Longoria will continue his attempts to talk with Arsenal over a permanent deal for defender Saliba despite Mikel Arteta's recent comments that he would get a chance to earn a first-team spot with the Premier League club this summer (Daily Mirror, May 26).

What are the latest contract talks?

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, with the striker also being given Thierry Henry's iconic number 14 shirt in the process.

Mohamed Elneny - the Egypt midfielder has signed a new one-year contract with Arsenal keeping him at the club until next summer (May 25).

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal are shrugging off speculation surrounding Saka and are happy to wait for the player to finish his summer holiday before launching contract negotiations (The Sun, June 8).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Fabio Vieira - Porto to Arsenal, £34m

Matt Turner - New England Revolution, undisclosed

Marquinhos - Sao Paulo, undisclosed

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon, free

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, £10m

Harry Clarke - Stoke, loan

Omar Rekik - Sparta Rotterdam, loan

Tyreece John-Jules - Ipswich, loan

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.