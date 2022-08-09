 Skip to content

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea preparing third bid for Leicester City defender

Chelsea have already seen two offers for Wesley Fofana rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player; watch Chelsea's next Premier League game against rivals Tottenham live on Sky Sports from 4pm on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday 9 August 2022

Chelsea remain keen on signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana
Image: Chelsea remain keen on signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Wesley Fofana, although they have other central-defensive targets they are considering should that approach fail.

Chelsea have already seen two offers for the 21-year-old rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player.

Leicester do not want to sell Fofana and are confident of keeping him after he signed an extended contract in March which runs for another five years. That resolve is likely to be tested by Chelsea later this week.

Despite the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, another central defender remains a priority for Thomas Tuchel, following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Approaches for Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Sevilla's Jules Kounde have so far failed.

Leicester's reluctance to sell Fofana will only increase - as will their asking price - as the window progresses, with less time for that money to be re-invested in a defensive replacement.

