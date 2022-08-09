Wesley Fofana: Chelsea preparing third bid for Leicester City defender

Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Wesley Fofana, although they have other central-defensive targets they are considering should that approach fail.

Chelsea have already seen two offers for the 21-year-old rejected, with Sky Sports News told neither was close to Leicester's valuation of the player.

Leicester do not want to sell Fofana and are confident of keeping him after he signed an extended contract in March which runs for another five years. That resolve is likely to be tested by Chelsea later this week.

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 14th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Everton in the Premier League

Despite the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, another central defender remains a priority for Thomas Tuchel, following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Approaches for Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Sevilla's Jules Kounde have so far failed.

Leicester's reluctance to sell Fofana will only increase - as will their asking price - as the window progresses, with less time for that money to be re-invested in a defensive replacement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Bridge looks ahead to the London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea on Sunday and analyses where the match could be won and lost

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.