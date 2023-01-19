Danny Ings: West Ham agree deal for striker from Aston Villa for £15m transfer fee

West Ham have agreed a deal for striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa, with the Hammers set to pay around £15m for the England international.

Ings will join the London club from Villa, where he has scored six Premier League goals in 18 games this season, and add further competition to the Hammers' front line alongside Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio.

West Ham have scored only 15 goals in 19 league games this term, with their form in front of goal a major factor behind their Premier League struggles. They sit 18th in the table, just ahead of Everton - who they face this weekend - and Southampton on goal difference.

Ings, 30, moved to Villa from Southampton for £25m in 2021, but has not hit the same heights at Villa Park as he did at St Mary's. Despite that, the three-cap England forward has still scored 14 goals in 52 games for the Villans in all competitions.

West Ham are considering replacing manager David Moyes if they lose at home to Everton on Saturday.

Moyes is under pressure with his side having picked up just one point from their past seven league games.

While it is acknowledged Moyes has done a good job, much more was expected after West Ham spent £160m in last summer's transfer window.

They are 18th and only goal difference is keeping them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

In the past two seasons, West Ham have finished seventh and sixth under Moyes.

