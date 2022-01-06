Divock Origi: Liverpool striker wanted by Italian clubs but prefers Premier League move

Liverpool striker Divock Origi's representatives have been approached by three Italian clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement this month.

Origi's preference, however, is to stay in England, meaning either a Premier League club would have to pay money this month - or take him as a free agent in the summer when his contract runs out.

The Belgium international may wait until the summer to fully assess his options.

Origi's contract could automatically be extended by a year depending on the number of Premier League starts he makes this season - as yet he has featured only off the bench as a substitute.

Image: Jrgen Klopp has described Origi as 'one of the best finishers I have ever seen'

It is believed he would cost less than £10m if Liverpool were to sell him this month.

Origi has come close to leaving Liverpool before, and even spent a season on loan in Germany at Wolfsburg, but has yet to find a suitable club away from Anfield.

Last month after the 26-year-old came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner at Wolves, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Origi and suggested he would be happy for the striker to find a new club.

"(Origi) is an incredible striker and for different reasons he did not play that often, but I hope one day he finds a manager that plays him more than I do," Klopp said, after Origi made his 100th Liverpool appearance.

"He's one of the best finishers I've ever seen in my life. In this great team, with our (front) three, he doesn't play all the time but he is a very positive boy, loves the club, wants to contribute and he did in an incredible way."

