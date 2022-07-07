Joe Gomez: Liverpool defender agrees new long-term contract at Anfield

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The England international, 25, has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2027.

Gomez, who was reportedly interesting Aston Villa this summer, joined from Charlton Athletic in June 2015 and has since won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.

However, the player - who can operate as either a centre-back or at full-back - has been unfortunate with injuries during his time on Merseyside, twice damaging his anterior cruciate ligament, as well as fracturing his leg.

As a result, Gomez has made 142 appearances in total in seven years, while last season, despite being fit, he featured in just 21 matches in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It's obviously a special moment for me and my family," he told Liverpool's website. "Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don't take for granted.

"It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

Liverpool already view Gomez as one of the top England centre backs and are excited at the prospect that there's more to come from him

"Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

"I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead.

"I think as a group, the sky is the limit. We want to go one, if not two, better than last season and aim for it all.

"We definitely have the ability to do that and the belief is there, it's just about us taking it one game at a time, like we did last season, and just being true to ourselves, playing the way we play under the gaffer's guidance.

"Who is to say we can't go on to do more than we did last season?"

Gomez has also been capped 11 times by his country and will be hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

'Ultimately a straightforward decision for Gomez'

Analysis by Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"Joe Gomez believes he's at one of, if not the best clubs in the world - ultimately that made his decision relatively straightforward.

"He would have hoped to make more appearances than the 21 he made last season, after 2020-21 was ruined by the serious knee injury he suffered on international duty.

"At the same time he feels that staying at Liverpool and continuing his development under Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff gives him the best opportunity to prove his best years are ahead of him.

"And Liverpool clearly have faith that he will live up to that. They see him as an elite performer in an elite team and the length of contract reflects that.

"In Gomez they believe they have an exemplary professional whose attitude and commitment are infectious. And the club already view him as one of the top England centre-backs and are excited at the prospect that there's more to come from him."

Liverpool begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6.

It will be the fourth season in a row in which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer.

But after then facing Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Man Utd at Old Trafford on August 20.

September will feature away trips to both Everton and Chelsea in September and Liverpool will also face back-to-back clashes against Arsenal and champions Man City on October 8 and 15 respectively.

Liverpool's final game before the season stops temporarily for the winter World Cup will be against Southampton at Anfield on November 12 before returning to action at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds then host arch-rivals United on March 4, before tricky-looking clashes in consecutive weekends at City (April 1) and against Arsenal at Anfield (April 8), before finishing the season at Southampton.

