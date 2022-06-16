Liverpool: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Liverpool start the 2022/23 Premier League season with a lunchtime visit to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6; the Reds finish the campaign at Southampton (May 28)

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:00, UK

Take a look back at some of the stunning goals scored by Liverpool in the 2021/22 Premier League season including strikes by Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6.

It will be the fourth season in a row in which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer.

But after then facing Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Man Utd at Old Trafford on August 20.

September will feature away trips to both Everton and Chelsea in September and Liverpool will also face back-to-back clashes against Arsenal and champions Man City on October 8 and 15 respectively.

Liverpool's final game before the season stops temporarily for the winter World Cup will be against Southampton at Anfield on November 12 before returning to action at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds then host arch-rivals United on March 4, before tricky-looking clashes in consecutive weekends at City (April 1) and against Arsenal at Anfield (April 8), before finishing the season at Southampton.

Liverpool's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Fulham (a)

13: Crystal Palace (h)

20: Manchester United (a)

27: Bournemouth (h)

31: Newcastle United (h)

September

3: Everton (a)

10: Wolves (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

October

1: Brighton (h)

8: Arsenal (a)

15: Manchester City (h)

19: West Ham United (h)

22: Nottingham Forest (a)

29: Leeds United (h)

November

5: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

12: Southampton (h)

December

26: Aston Villa (a)

31: Leicester City (h)

January

2: Brentford (a)

14: Brighton (a)

21: Chelsea (h)

February

4: Wolves (a)

11: Everton (h)

18: Newcastle United (a)

25: Crystal Palace (a)

March

4: Manchester United (h)

11: Bournemouth (a)

18: Fulham (h)

April

1: Manchester City (a)

8: Arsenal (h)

15: Leeds United (a)

22: Nottingham Forest (h)

25: West Ham (a)

29: Tottenham (h)

May

6: Brentford (h)

13: Leicester City (a)

20: Aston Villa (h)

28: Southampton (a)

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

