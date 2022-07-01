Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract at Liverpool to end speculation over his Anfield future

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation about his Liverpool future by signing a new three-year contract.

The Egyptian's previous contract was due to expire next summer. His new terms, in excess of £350,000 a week, makes him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

The deal still fits into the club's sustainable wage structure and is incentivised with scoring bonuses.

"I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah said.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

"I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."

Sporting director Julian Ward jetted out to meet Salah, who is on holiday, to finalise the paperwork and FSG president Mike Gordon was instructive in negotiations with the Egyptian's agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

"If I look back to that time when I came [here], the club were not winning many things but I think I told you I had come [here] to win trophies," Salah added.

"I think we have won good trophies together [since]! And I think we can do it again. We won so many things together. We had some disappointments, but this is football.

"I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies."

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in June 2017 with the Egyptian making an instant impact, scoring 44 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign.

After the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, it was important for Jurgen Klopp to see Salah commit his future to the club.

The 30-year-old was named the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players' Player of the Year for 2021/22 after helping to secure an FA Cup and League Cup double.

Salah is keen on winning more silverware at Liverpool, adding: "My message [to the fans] is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies.

"As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again [together]."

Salah sits in ninth place in the standings of Liverpool's all-time top goalscorers - and this new contract offers him the opportunity for him to elevate himself even further up that list.

Salah said: "It's great to see yourself as the ninth-highest top goalscorer for the club, especially when you do it in a short time.

"It's something great and I think, as I've said many times before, the most important thing is to win trophies. But I think when you score goals and help the team to win games, that's also what brings trophies.

"It's something I'm proud of."

Analysis: Salah the biggest signing of the season

Former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock told Sky Sports:

"It's huge news. The reaction already has been a positive one. Liverpool fans are delighted, saying it's the biggest signing of the season. I think for the Premier League as a whole, it's great to have Mohamed Salah signed up for another three years.

"It's important we kept the calibre of Salah here and to have not lost him to either the Spanish, Italian or French league. You want the best players here, so it's a huge signing.

"A lot of Liverpool fans will say this has been dragging on for quite a while now since December if not before that. There was talk this week of Liverpool looking to cash in on £60m if he didn't sign as they didn't want to lose him for nothing next summer. It's important this has now been put to bed.

"This deal was probably going to happen when Sadio Mane left anyway because if you had both those players vying for new contracts, I don't think Liverpool could've given them equal money as it would've been far too much to pay for both players but with one of them leaving has allowed Liverpool to re-jig the wage structure ever so slightly to give Salah his salary."

Liverpool begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6.

It will be the fourth season in a row in which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer.

But after then facing Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Man Utd at Old Trafford on August 20.

September will feature away trips to both Everton and Chelsea in September and Liverpool will also face back-to-back clashes against Arsenal and champions Man City on October 8 and 15 respectively.

Liverpool's final game before the season stops temporarily for the winter World Cup will be against Southampton at Anfield on November 12 before returning to action at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds then host arch-rivals United on March 4, before tricky-looking clashes in consecutive weekends at City (April 1) and against Arsenal at Anfield (April 8), before finishing the season at Southampton.

