Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Juventus and Barcelona approach Arsenal over a loan for striker

Juventus and Barcelona have approached Arsenal over the loan signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is no offer on the table as yet and it would be a difficult deal to do given Aubameyang's wages, thought to be around £350,000 a week.

Arsenal are open to allowing Aubameyang to leave - but the deal would have to be financially acceptable to the club.

Aubameyang, who was stripped of the captaincy in December, has been left out of Arsenal's squad for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that the 32-year-old would prefer a move to a top European club if a deal can be agreed.

Marseille, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have all expressed an interest in this transfer window too.

Saudi Arabian clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal have made loan offers, with obligations to buy.

Barcelona, who are also in talks to sign Adama Traore on loan, are hoping to free up wages if they can offload winger Ousmane Dembele.

Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic. This could have knock-on effects for Alvaro Morata, who is on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid and wants to go to Barcelona.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

It's such a hard time to get players in.

They wanted to bring in Dusan Vlahovic, but there was no interest from the player at all. He is now off to Juventus.

If I was Arsenal, I would not panic now. You cannot just go and chase someone for all this time and then switch targets and go for someone else.

There are now just days left of the window so, for me, Arsenal need to wait now.

Should Arsenal bring back Aubameyang?

Honestly, I'm not sure about bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in from the cold.

I'm not sure how far down the line this is now. It's not just down to the club either, you have got to see how the player is feeling.

To be honest, I thought Mikel Arteta chopped his nose off to spite his face in regard to Aubameyang in the first place.

It's not like Arteta has got the biggest squad in the world.

'Auba situation needs sorting; Arsenal may need him'

With Aubameyang, Arsenal need to have a sit-down meeting with him.

You have seen it before where players have just said, that's it. He got hung out to dry and he got binned.

It could have all been sorted out behind the scenes. There's a lot to this story and probably it could have been handled better on both sides, but now, it needs to get sorted out.

For me, Aubameyang, on his day, is still one of Arsenal's best players.

A lot has gone on, that is for sure, but now, with the struggles in the transfer market, it looks like Arteta might have to go back to Aubameyang with his tail between his legs and ask: "Have you got another six months for us please?"

Then they may be able to sort something out after that when the summer transfer window opens.

'Arsenal need a striker'

If Alexandre Lacazette puts the open goal chance away against Burnley, it is job done and no one is moaning at all.

Everyone would be talking about how good a result that would have been for Arsenal with a clean sheet too. It's 1-0 to the Arsenal and everything is great. But he misses an open goal and all of a sudden, they have only scored one goal in January, which came in their best performance by a mile.

That's the problem Arsenal have. You are not going to win too much without a centre forward.

I know people will say Manchester City do, but they still have to win the Champions League playing with a false nine. They also have superstars all over the pitch and are probably the only team in the world that could do that.

So, Arsenal need a centre forward.

