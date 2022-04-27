Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is emerging as one of Arsenal's top summer transfer targets, with a new central midfielder one of the club's top priorities (Sky Sports, April 11).

Arsenal have received a potential boost in their summer search for attacking reinforcements in the form of Marcus Thuram's availability (Daily Express, April 26); Arsenal will reportedly have to fork out £67m to land striker target Victor Osimhen (The Sun, April 25); Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a shock summer swoop to sign Gabriel Jesus with the Manchester City striker open to a switch to the Emirates (The Sun, April 23); Arsenal are set to bid £35m for Jesus (Daily Express, April 27).

Image: Man City forward Gabriel Jesus is reportedly open to a move to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are reportedly set to enter a bidding war with Newcastle for Torino's Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer (The Sun, April 18); Newcastle are desperate to win the race to sign Arsenal target Darwin Nunez having reportedly tabled a £50m bid (The Sun, April 18); Arsenal are in pole position in the bidding war to land Napoli and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer (The Sun, April 18)

Newcastle are planning to rival Arsenal this summer in the battle for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Daily Mirror, April 17); Arsenal are eyeing 23-year-old Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, who would cost them £11m plus extras (Daily Mirror, April 17).

Leeds have joined Arsenal and Newcastle by expressing interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is out of contract this summer (Daily Mail, April 16); Arsenal have added Austria international midfielder Grillitsch to their list of summer transfer targets (Daily Telegraph, April 16)

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in a £20m transfer scramble for Norwich defender Max Aarons (The Sun, April 15); Liverpool are ready to join the battle to sign Torino star Gleison Bremer, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun, April 14); Alvaro Morata is said to have given a "sharp no" to Arsenal after the Premier League club doubled down on their attempt to sign the Atletico Madrid striker, who is on loan at Juventus (Daily Mirror, April 14).

Image: Benfica's Darwin Nunez has emerged as one of the world's brightest young forwards

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez has been valued at a whopping £113m by his Benfica boss (The Sun, April 11); North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to do battle for £60m-rated Leicester City star James Maddison in the summer (The Sun, April 10); Arsenal are closing in on a stunning swoop for former Chelsea player Eden Hazard (Daily Mail, April 9); Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in a straight shootout to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (The Sun, April 9).

Arsenal and Tottenham have been dealt a blow as Newcastle prepare a big money Paulo Dybala swoop (Daily Express, April 8); Dybala is keen on a move abroad after Juventus made it clear he wasn't part of their plans with Arsenal making initial contact (Daily Mirror, April 8).

Barcelona flop Memphis Depay is being "seduced" by a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal among teams keen on the former Man Utd forward (The Sun, April 6).

Gareth Bale is set to be the first man out of Real Madrid this summer with Arsenal target Luka Jovic likely to be another player leaving the Santiago Bernabeu (Daily Mirror, April 5).

Image: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Leicester City's James Maddison have both been linked with a summer move to the Emirates

Arsenal have been urged to make another bid to snatch Wilfried Zaha away from Crystal Palace this summer by Paul Merson (Daily Mirror, April 2); Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on two of Europe's hottest strikers, Lautaro Martinez and Victor Osimhen - and neither is expected to come cheap (Daily Express, April 2).

Philippe Coutinho is not even considering the prospect of joining Newcastle this summer and the Brazilian will instead focus his effort on joining Aston Villa or Arsenal, according to reports from Spain (Daily Express, April 1).

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Eddie Nketiah is weighing up offers from Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach despite Arsenal having not given up hope of the striker signing a new deal (The Times, April 22).

Arsenal loanee William Saliba is being eyed by Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window (The Sun, April 21); Saliba has opened the door to extending his stint with Marseille as he appeared to aim a thinly-veiled dig at Arsenal (Daily Mirror, April 18).

Barcelona have reportedly ended their pursuit of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel after concluding that they cannot afford him (The Sun, April 27); Barcelona and Arsenal have reportedly held talks about Gabriel moving to Spain - and a swap deal of sorts is on the table too (Daily Mirror, April 13); Pablo Mari insists he does not see his future at Arsenal and would like to stay in Italy beyond the end of the season (Daily Mail, April 13).

Image: Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is reportedly weighing up offers from Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach

Chelsea are keen on a move for Arsenal wonderkid Khayon Edwards, despite the transfer restrictions hanging over the west London club (Daily Mirror, April 11); Arsenal are reportedly willing to cut their losses on Nicolas Pepe this summer having spent a club-record £72m on the winger three years ago (Daily Express, April 9).

Barcelona have already shortlisted Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette as backup option to Robert Lewandowski, with the Frenchman's contract expiring in three months' time (Daily Mirror, April 4); Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is ready to snub Newcastle and return to Germany this summer (Daily Star, April 4); Leno has opened the door to an Arsenal exit and admitted he feels like he was just "a pawn" in Mikel Arteta's plan (The Sun, April 9).

Image: Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is said to be a target for Real Madrid

Kieran Tierney is fully committed to Arsenal despite interest from Real Madrid, according to reports (The Sun, April 2); Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette is wanted by Barcelona on a free transfer, according to reports (The Sun, April 2).

Fiorentina are in talks with Arsenal in a bid to turn Lucas Torreira's loan deal into a £12.5m permanent one (Daily Mirror, April 2); Torreira hopes to leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer after being "reborn" during a loan spell in Serie A with Fiorentina (Daily Express, April 5).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Will appear here.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.