Tottenham transfer news: Spurs offered chance to sign Angers forward Mohamed Ali-Cho

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign teenage Angers forward Mohamed Ali-Cho.

The 18-year-old, who was at Everton before moving to Angers 18 months ago, is valued at up to €20m.

Ali-Cho has played five times for France Under-21s and is reportedly also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs are in the market for a forward this month and have already spoken to Wolves about Adama Traore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves head coach Bruno Lage says Adama Traore has not been affected by talk of a move away from the club.

They were in talks to sign Traore at the end of the summer transfer window and reignited that interest earlier this month.

No official bid has been submitted just yet by Spurs and it is believed that there is as much as £10m difference in the two clubs' respective valuations of the player. Wolves want around £25m for Traore, who has 18 months left on his contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham could be set to make a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

Tottenham also want to sign AC Milan's Franck Kessie in January, with talks also held with Paris Saint-Germain over Tanguy Ndombele.

Kessie's Milan contract expires on June 30 and he is free to speak to clubs outside Italy with Spurs having already held talks with the Ivory Coast midfielder's representatives about a free transfer in the summer.

Antonio Conte is an admirer of 25-year-old Kessie, who scored for Ivory Coast and eliminated Algeria from the African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital

platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Tottenham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Tottenham latest? Bookmark our Tottenham news page, check out Tottenham's fixtures and Tottenham's latest results, watch Tottenham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Tottenham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Tottenham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.