Dejan Kulusevski: Tottenham in talks with Juventus over signing Swedish winger on loan

Tottenham are in talks to sign winger Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on loan.

No agreement has been reached yet and there is no decision if an option to buy will be included in any deal.

The move for the Sweden international comes after Liverpool moved into pole position to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz, who prefers a move to Jurgen Klopp's side rather than Spurs, while Wolves wide man Adam Traore is on the verge of joining Barcelona.

Spurs have now turned their attentions to Kulusevski as they desperately try to strengthen the squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season, but has started only seven of those and has scored just twice.

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici signed Kulusevski for Juventus when he was the Italian side's transfer chief.

Image: Spurs' transfer chief Fabio Paratici (left) signed Kulusevski during his time at Juventus

Kulusevski joined Juve from Atalanta in a deal worth up to £37m in January 2020 and his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Luis Diaz after making a late £45m swoop for the Porto winger, who prefers a move to Jurgen Klopp's side rather than Tottenham.

The Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp's first-choice for the summer transfer window, but Liverpool have accelerated their plans due to Spurs' strong interest.

Sky Sports News understands Tottenham feel like they did everything possible to secure the deal but the player simply prefers a move to Liverpool.

Spurs are now working hard on other targets ahead of Monday's deadline.

Barcelona are in talks with Wolves over a move for Adama Traore, who is unconvinced by Tottenham's offer to use him in a variety of positions.

Barcelona have offered a loan move with a £29m option to make a deal permanent and Traore would like to return to the club where he started his career.

Sky Sports News also understands that Tottenham will not attempt to convince Traore to turn Barcelona down and will instead focus on other targets.

