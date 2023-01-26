Pedro Porro: Tottenham growing increasingly frustrated with Sporting Lisbon over deal for right wing-back

Tottenham are growing increasingly frustrated with Sporting Lisbon for dragging out negotiations over a deal for Pedro Porro, with talks continuing on Thursday.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs are prepared to meet the Portuguese club's financial demands for the 23-year-old, who has a £39m release clause in his contract.

However, Sporting are still not keen to sell him in this transfer window.

Sources in Portugal have indicated, though, Sporting may negotiate on the release clause being paid in full, with Tottenham reluctant to pay the whole amount up front.

Porro started on the bench for Tuesday night's Portuguese League Cup semi-final win at Arouca as he came on as a 77th-minute substitute.

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted he is unsure if he will play in Saturday's final against Porto.

Porro has been a key performer for Sporting this season having scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Image: Porro has faced Tottenham twice this season in the Champions League

Tottenham are looking to make the Spaniard their second January signing after the arrival of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season.

Antonio Conte currently has three right wing-backs at his disposal with Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty and Djed Spence all part of his squad, although Spence is potentially available for loan this January.

How Man City could benefit from deal

Image: Porro joined Sporting permanently from Manchester City last summer

Manchester City could be set to benefit from Porro's potential move to north London with the Premier League champions having a sell-on clause believed to be 30 per cent.

Porro joined Sporting from City for £7.2m last summer after a successful loan spell with the Lions.

He did not play a game for Pep Guardiola's side, who signed him for £11m from Spanish side Girona in August 2019.

But if Tottenham do pay the £39m release clause then City would stand to make £11.7m from the deal.

Sporting eye Lamptey as Porro replacement

Image: Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is being eyed as a replacement for Porro by Sporting Lisbon

Sky Sports News understands Sporting are interested in Brighton's Tariq Lamptey as a replacement for Porro.

Sporting are actively looking for a right wing-back and the 22-year-old is a potential target.

The former Chelsea defender has made 16 Premier League appearances this season but has only started in one of those.

Lamptey has two-and-a-half years left on his Seagulls contract.

