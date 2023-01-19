Danny Ings: West Ham agree deal for striker from Aston Villa for £15m transfer fee

West Ham have agreed a deal for striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa, with the Hammers set to pay around £15m for the England international.

Ings will join the London club from Villa, where he has scored six Premier League goals in 18 games this season, and add further competition to the Hammers' front line alongside Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio.

West Ham have scored only 15 goals in 19 league games this term, with their form in front of goal a major factor behind their Premier League struggles. They sit 18th in the table, just ahead of Everton - who they face this weekend - and Southampton on goal difference.

Ings, 30, moved to Villa from Southampton for £25m in 2021, but has not hit the same heights at Villa Park as he did at St Mary's. Despite that, the three-cap England forward has still scored 14 goals in 52 games for the Villans in all competitions.

Striking additions may see Antonio leave Hammers

Sky Sports News has been told West Ham may consider offers for striker Michail Antonio, if they sign two forwards in this window.

With Ings close to completing his move to the London Stadium, a move for Lorient's Terem Moffi has also not been ruled out.

Lorient would accept West Ham's offer - worth £25m - but the player is undecided about the move, according to one source.

There is Premier League interest in Antonio.

Earlier this week, when asked about a potential departure, Antonio said: "My agent deals with all that and if something happens, something happens. Right now, I'm at West Ham and I have to pay attention to that.

"If something changes, it changes. We've got a striker in and are maybe looking at other strikers because, right now, we're not doing it".

Antonio has publicly criticised the club's performances this week, telling the Footballers' Football Podcast their more expansive style of play this season "wasn't working".

He said: "Teams are countering us the way we would have countered them before. It's a transition. We're trying to transition to become a bigger team and, I've got to be honest, it ain't working."

Analysis: Unwise to let Ings leave?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"Danny is a very good player in the first XI," Unai Emery said after introducing Ings from the bench to rescue a point against Wolves in early January. "I'm really happy with him," he added.

Given that admission, a mere two weeks ago, it feels strange to be talking about the striker becoming West Ham's newest signing - clearly viewed as expendable by the Villa boss, despite his recent acclamation.

Ings, like Villa, has a tendency to blow hot and cold. Given his age and injury record, perhaps the smart move is to cash in before allowing his contract to run down, but Villa are hardly flush in front of goal this term.

They've scored a total of 22 league goals - less than both Leeds and Leicester - with Ings netting six of those. That's more than any other Villa player. Leon Bailey is closest with four.

Maybe Ings isn't an archetypal Emery attacker. His pace has waned. He isn't as dynamic or energetic as Ollie Watkins, for example, but he's effective. He scores goals. His movement is intelligent and his finishing is precise. He remains a good option, albeit one whose game time needs to respect his extensive injury history.

Let us also remember that Villa paid £30m to Southampton to rush Ings through the door only 17 months ago. Swallowing that loss to pave the way for untested talent doesn't always pay dividends. Although the master plan - pairing Ings with Watkins up top - hasn't quite come to fruition, letting a proven goalscorer join a direct rival at a cut price seems imprudent.

Goals are the hardest currency to come by in Premier League circles and Ings gives you those. The former Liverpool man may well deliver a timely reminder of exactly what Villa will be missing when the two sides meet in mid-March.

West Ham are considering replacing manager David Moyes if they lose at home to Everton on Saturday.

Moyes is under pressure with his side having picked up just one point from their past seven league games.

While it is acknowledged Moyes has done a good job, much more was expected after West Ham spent £160m in last summer's transfer window.

They are 18th and only goal difference is keeping them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

In the past two seasons, West Ham have finished seventh and sixth under Moyes.

