Newcastle transfer news: Chris Wood signs from Burnley in £25m deal to become second January arrival

Newcastle have completed the £25m signing of Burnley striker Chris Wood.

Wood says he is "delighted" to have signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Magpies and is available to play in Saturday's Premier League match against relegation rivals Watford at St James' Park.

"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special," Wood told the club website.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Newcastle triggered the release clause in the 30-year-old's contract this week following the news top scorer Callum Wilson has been ruled out for eight weeks with a calf injury.

Image: Chris Wood has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Newcastle

Eddie Howe, the Newcastle head coach, praised the club for moving quickly to get Wood, who he says is an "important signing for us at a crucial time".

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us," added Howe.

He becomes Newcastle's second signing this month after Kieran Trippier arrived for £12m from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Wood had been a key player for relegation rivals Burnley, who sit just above Newcastle on goal difference in the bottom three, and started 19 games for the Clarets this season.

The New Zealand international, with three goals for Burnley this campaign, has vast experience of playing in the Premier League and could slot into the starting line-up as Newcastle prepare for a crucial home match with Watford on Saturday.

Burnley targeting versatile Wood replacements

Burnley did not plan to sell Wood but had no choice to accept Newcastle's offer after it met the striker's release clause.

Image: Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's top scorer this season

However, the Clarets are understood to have two targets in mind to replace the striker, both of whom are based abroad.

Sean Dyche wants to add pace in attack and is targeting versatile players that can play across the frontline.

The signing of Maxwel Cornet - who has six goals in 13 games since signing from Lyon last summer - is an example of the club moving away from their traditional profile of player towards a more dynamic and flexible attack.

