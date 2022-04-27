Newcastle transfer rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Newcastle are plotting a £30m summer move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Daily Express, April 27); Newcastle and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Arminia Bielefeld and Germany U21 defender Amos Pieper, who is a free agent this summer (Daily Mirror, April 25).

Newcastle are desperate to win the race to sign Benfica and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez having reportedly tabled a £50m bid (The Sun, April 18); Arsenal are reportedly set to enter a bidding war with Newcastle for Torino's Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer (The Sun, April 18).

Newcastle and a host of La Liga clubs are ready to make a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been reduced to an expensive understudy to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge but will still cost any suitor around £50m (Daily Star, April 18).

Newcastle are reportedly planning to return for Ligue 1 goal machine Hugo Ekitike this summer (Daily Express, April 18); Newcastle are planning to rival Arsenal this summer in the battle for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Daily Mirror, April 17).

Newcastle are interested in signing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is out of contract this summer (Daily Mail, April 16); Newcastle are "increasingly hopeful" they will win the race to sign Christian Eriksen at the end of the season, with West Ham, Tottenham and current club Brentford also in the running (The Sun, April 14).

Kalvin Phillips is hopeful of signing a new deal at Leeds despite serious interest from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Newcastle (The Sun, April 15); Arsenal and Tottenham have been dealt a blow as Newcastle prepare a big money Paulo Dybala swoop (Daily Express, April 8).

Newcastle are weighing up a cut-price £8m move for Mainz skipper Moussa Niakhate (Daily Express, April 7); Newcastle are set to miss out on top summer transfer target Sven Botman (Daily Mirror, April 6).

Newcastle have identified Nottingham Forest's Brennan Jonson as a summer target after scouting him in recent weeks (Daily Mail, April 6): Former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi could make a return to England in the summer but, after signing him for only £6m, Union Berlin want £25m for the Newcastle and West Ham target (The Sun, April 6).

Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leeds are all interested in FC Cologne defender Timo Hubers, who could be available for as little as £6m this summer as his contract winds down (Daily Mail, April 5); Wolves are the latest club to show an interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has been scouted by Manchester City and Newcastle and saw a move to Everton fall through last summer (Daily Mail, April 5).

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is ready to snub Newcastle and return to Germany this summer (Daily Star, April 4); Newcastle are lining up a £20m bid for Brighton's Spanish international goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (The Sun, April 2).

Philippe Coutinho is not even considering the prospect of joining Newcastle this summer and the Brazilian will instead focus his effort on joining Aston Villa or Arsenal, according to reports from Spain (Daily Express, April 1); Newcastle are reportedly preparing a mega-money £1m bonus in a bid to entice Coutinho to the north east this summer (Daily Mail, April 1).

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer window (The Sun, April 27); Newcastle are open to offers for winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer (Daily Mail, April 6).

Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson is wanted by Millwall for next season (The Sun, April 17).

