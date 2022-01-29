Hugo Ekitike: West Ham interested in signing Reims striker - French club will want £25m

West Ham remain in talks to sign teenage Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The French club want in excess of £25m (€30m) for 19-year-old Ekitike, who has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

But another name has now emerged, with the Hammers also looking at Toulouse forward Rhys Healey, who would be a far cheaper alternative.

Healey, 27, who began his career at Cardiff and had spells with Colchester, Dundee, Newport, Torquay and MK Dons, would come in as a back-up.

Earlier this month, Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot gave an interview to Le Quotidien du Sport in France outlining why they rejected Newcastle's offer for Ekitike.

"It is true that many [clubs] now realise the qualities of the player, but not us. He was trained with us and what he does does not surprise us," he said.

Image: Ekitike has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 games this season

"Newcastle positioned themselves, we discussed it, [and] they made a proposal which does not suit us. As we don't necessarily want to see him leave, we have set the bar quite high.

"They offered us €35m (£29.1m) in total but with many bonuses, some of which were almost impossible to achieve - like, for example, winning the Champions League.

"We want €30m (£24.9m) fixed plus €10m (£8.3m) in realisable bonuses."

Follow every West Ham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the West Ham latest? Bookmark our West Ham news page, check out West Ham's fixtures and West Ham's latest results, watch West Ham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which West Ham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting West Ham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.