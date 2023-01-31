Vitinha: Southampton's pursuit of Portuguese striker scuppered by late Marseille bid

Southampton's pursuit of Vitinha has ended in disappointment after the Braga striker opted to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The player is now on his way to France to complete the deal.

Southampton were prepared to meet Vitinha's release clause - more than £26m - which would have made him a club-record signing.

Saints manager Nathan Jones has said on multiple occasions over the past week they would like to "add potency" to their attack.



The club's search for a striker stretches back to last summer when they were unable to land any of their targets and that search looks set to rumble on late into Deadline Day.



Southampton also have an interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who has scored 69 goals in 160 appearances for the French club.

Sulemana choses Saints over Everton

Southampton have agreed a deal worth £22m (€25m) plus bonuses to sign winger Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes.

The agreement will surpass the club-record £22m they committed to signing Danny Ings from Liverpool in 2019.

The player had interest from other clubs, including Everton.

