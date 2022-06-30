Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder to undergo Man City medical on Friday ahead of transfer

Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo a medical at Manchester City on Friday as his transfer from Leeds moves closer.

Last week Manchester City agreed a fee in the region of £45-50m for the England midfielder, who came through Leeds' academy and flourished under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Sky Sports News understands, out of loyalty to Leeds, the only club Phillips would have joined was Manchester City and he has turned down approaches from other clubs.

The 26-year-old will look to fill the void left by Fernandinho at City, who left the club this summer after nine years with the club.

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz and Jayant Ganju write:

"At Leeds, the England midfielder may just have the keys to the city. A boyhood fan of the Whites, with his entire family 100 per cent Leeds as well, there's little to no doubt that Phillips would be content staying at Elland Road for the rest of his career.

"But Manchester City, who have agreed a deal with Leeds to sign the 26-year-old, can promise trophies, Champions League football and a real step up in his career. The midfielder could easily follow Jack Grealish - who quit his home in Aston Villa last season - in becoming a top-flight winner within a year."

Mills: 'Outstanding' Phillips will take time to establish himself

Image: Phillips has made 233 appearances for Leeds

Former Leeds and Manchester City defender Danny Mills speaking to Sky Sports News:

"He's an outstanding player. I think he will go into their squad, but I've said previously that I'm not convinced he will start every game. You've got Rodri in that holding midfield role, it's a very congested midfield as well.

"His first season I think he's going to have to work his way into the team and that's not going to be easy.

"He's still going to play 20+ games next season - a little bit like Raheem Sterling did this year. You have to accept at Manchester City that you are going to be a squad player from time to time.

"I think it's a move Phillips couldn't turn down. He's now going to be playing Champions League football, challenging for the Premier League and other trophies.

"He's at that stage of his career where it's an opportunity that is probably too good to be true, so he had no option really. As much as he loves Leeds, he had to take it."

'Phillips could become a City legend'

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It's a phenomenal deal for someone that has come through the academy, it's been nothing short of an incredible rise.

"On the flip side, it is frustrating from a Leeds perspective as we don't want to see one of our own leaving. He's been a one-club man, leading by example with his performances. It's a shame to see him leaving from a fan's angle but it's an incredible opportunity and one nobody would begrudge him the move.

"It's a great deal for City, especially with Fernandinho leaving. They are replacing a living legend with another potential legend. I think it's a brilliant deal from City's perspective.

"I'm over the moon for him. He's such a lovely guy, a great lad. All the boys will be sad to see him go."

Gyabi to join Leeds from Man City for £5m

Manchester City midfielder Darko Gyabi will join Leeds United in a £5m deal.

The transfer is a separate piece of business from the Phillips transfer.

Gyabi is an all-action midfielder that has progressed through the academy at City and was a key part of their Elite Development Squad that play in Premier League 2 last season.

