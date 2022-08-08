 Skip to content

Bournemouth complete signing of defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on four-year deal

Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the transfer of defender Marcos Senesi; goalkeeper Neto was signed from Barcelona earlier in the week; Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier have also made the move to the Vitality Stadium this summer

Monday 8 August 2022 22:59, UK

Feyenoord&#39;s Marcos Senesi (right) challenges for the ball with Roma&#39;s Tammy Abraham
Image: Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi (right) challenges for the ball with Roma's Tammy Abraham

Bournemouth have completed the signing of central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's fifth summer signing and the second from a European club, after completing a deal for goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona earlier in the week.

Senesi made 116 appearances for the Rotterdam-based club, featuring in the Europa Conference League final against Roma.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: "This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad. Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club's ambition."

Neto joins Bournemouth from Barca

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona on a 12-month deal.

The 33-year-old was available on a free transfer following the completion of his contract at the Catalonian club.

The Cherries have also announced contract extensions for midfielder Lewis Cook and striker Dominic Solanke.

They were 2-0 winners over Aston Villa on the opening weekend of Premier League fixtures and begin a daunting run of games with a visit to champions Manchester City on August 13. Parker's side then host Arsenal, live on Sky Sports, before heading to Liverpool.

