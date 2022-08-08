Bournemouth complete signing of defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on four-year deal

Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the transfer of defender Marcos Senesi; goalkeeper Neto was signed from Barcelona earlier in the week; Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier have also made the move to the Vitality Stadium this summer
Monday 8 August 2022 22:59, UK
Bournemouth have completed the signing of central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal.
The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's fifth summer signing and the second from a European club, after completing a deal for goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona earlier in the week.
Senesi made 116 appearances for the Rotterdam-based club, featuring in the Europa Conference League final against Roma.
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told afcb.co.uk: "This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad. Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club's ambition."
Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona on a 12-month deal.
The 33-year-old was available on a free transfer following the completion of his contract at the Catalonian club.
The Cherries have also announced contract extensions for midfielder Lewis Cook and striker Dominic Solanke.
They were 2-0 winners over Aston Villa on the opening weekend of Premier League fixtures and begin a daunting run of games with a visit to champions Manchester City on August 13. Parker's side then host Arsenal, live on Sky Sports, before heading to Liverpool.