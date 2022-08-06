Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Jefferson Lerma helps fire promoted Cherries to opening weekend victory

Premier League newcomers Bournemouth got their campaign off to a dream start with a deserved 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

Jefferson Lerma netted the game's opener in the second minute - the quickest goal scored on matchday one by a promoted team in Premier League history - pouncing on a loose ball from a Lloyd Kelly knockdown before lashing home.

The breakthrough prompted a subtle yet purposeful fist pump from manager Scott Parker on the sidelines, who registered his first managerial triumph over the Villians after two previously failed attempts as Fulham boss.

The Cherries, resuming life in the top flight following a two-year hiatus, ground out the victory thanks to impressive solidity at the back, before Kieffer Moore struck in the 80th minute to safeguard maximum spoils.

Steven Gerrard, once England team-mates with opposite number Parker, attempted to change change the course of the tie in the second period by introducing Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins, but the performance had all the hallmarks of an opening weekend display - untidy and disjointed.

Bournemouth begin a daunting run of fixtures with a visit to champions Manchester City on Saturday August 13 at 3pm. Scott Parker's side then host Arsenal, live on Sky Sports, before heading to Liverpool.

Aston Villa begin next weekend's round of fixtures in the early kick-off on Saturday August 13 at Villa Park as Everton come to town. The match starts at 12.30pm.