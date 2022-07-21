Ben Mee: Brentford agree terms for former Burnley captain on free transfer

Brentford have agreed terms with free agent Ben Mee after the former Burnley captain's contract expired this summer.

The 32-year-old is undergoing medical checks with the Bees on Thursday ahead of a move that would end his 11 years at Burnley, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

The centre-back is now set to become Brentford's fourth major summer signing after the arrivals of Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha.

Mee made 376 appearances for Burnley after signing permanently for the club in January 2012 from Manchester City. He initially joined Turf Moor on loan in July 2011.

Image: Brentford boss Thomas Frank is set to make his fourth summer signing

Mee missed the last 13 games of last season after suffering a broken leg as Burnley were defeated by Leicester in March. He ran the dressing room however, when Mike Jackson took over as caretaker boss after Sean Dyche was sacked in April. Unfortunately, a change of leadership didn't stop 'The Clarets' being relegated.

But Mee will remain a Premier League player after the Bees moved to sign the defender - representing a strong signing for Thomas Frank's side with his experience, leadership and ability.

Brentford fixtures: Leicester and Man Utd first up

Image: Brentford Fixtures 2022/23

Brentford will begin the 2022/23 season - their second as a Premier League club - with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Sunday August 7.

The Bees were due to visit Brendan Rodgers' side on August 6 at 3pm but the game was postponed for 23 hours due to the Caribbean Carnival taking place in Leicester city centre on that Saturday.

Thomas Frank's Bees then host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium a week later on August 13, live on Sky Sports, and face rivals Fulham in the first West London derby of the season at Craven Cottage on August 20; the return clash will be played on Saturday March 4.

Brentford welcome newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth to the capital at the start of a busy October, which includes another all-west-London clash with Chelsea - who they thumped 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last season - on October 18.

On November 5 they play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and, the following week, travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the final game before the Premier League pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

Frank's side return to action on Boxing Day, when they play Tottenham at home and close the year with a trip to take on West Ham on New Year's Eve. Their final game of the season is at home against current champions Manchester City.

