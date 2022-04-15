Sean Dyche sacked as Burnley boss after 10 years at the club

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Burnley manager after 10 years with the club battling relegation from the Premier League.

Burnley are currently 18th in the table, four points from safety. They have won just one of their last seven Premier League games, losing 2-0 to fellow relegation strugglers Norwich on Sunday.

U23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, U23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday's game with West Ham.

Sky Sports News understands from sources close to the players that Dyche had not lost the dressing room, despite their predicament.

Dyche is no longer the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having spent nearly a decade at Burnley. He temporarily joined the England U21 backroom staff in September 2012, soon taking over at Burnley from the departing Eddie Howe in October of the same year.

The 50-year-old led Burnley to two promotions from the Championship, the last coming in the 2015/16 season.

After signing a new four-year deal in September 2018, he guided Burnley to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. The achievement saw Burnley secure Europa League football for the first time in 51 years and their best top-flight finish since a sixth-place finish in 1974.

Burnley achieved another top-10 finish in the 2019/20 season, but finished in 17th place last season. However, this was 11 points clear of the bottom three.

Chairman Alan Pace said in a statement: "Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course."

His assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also left the club.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher later tweeted: "What a joke! If you had given him a decent budget you would never have had a worry about getting relegated."

Analysis: Dyche departs as a Burnley legend

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

When Sean Dyche was appointed at Turf Moor in October 2012, he inherited a side sitting 14th in the Championship table having conceded the most goals in the division.

Over the next decade, he would oversee a total transformation of the club, earning promotion to the Premier League in 2014 and again in 2016 following a brief return to the second tier.

Dyche was Burnley's third managerial appointment in two years following Brian Laws and Eddie Howe but all that upheaval soon became a distant memory, the club instead becoming a picture of stability.

At the end of the 2019/20 campaign, following Burnley's 10th-placed finish and Howe's relegation with Bournemouth, Dyche even became the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

The highlight of his Burnley tenure remains their extraordinary 7th-placed finish in 2017/18 but it is what he has done for the club as a whole, establishing their presence in the top flight on a budget far smaller than their rivals' and forging a unique identity on and off the field, that supporters will cherish most.

The side's struggles this season have prompted the club to act, but it is a testament to Dyche's outstanding work that even now, with the threat of relegation looming large, his sacking comes as a major shock. It is a gamble their owners may come to regret.

April 17 - West Ham (a)

April 21 - Southampton (h), live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Wolves (h)

April 30 - Watford (a)

May 7 - Aston Villa (h)

May 15 - Tottenham (a)

May 19 - Aston Villa (a)

May 22 - Newcastle (h)