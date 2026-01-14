 Skip to content
Transfer

Transfer news: Scottish Premiership January transfer window 2026 - confirmed deals, ins and outs by club

A round-up of all the deals from the January transfer window as Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Falkirk, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Rangers and St Mirren complete ins and outs

Wednesday 14 January 2026 12:38, UK

SPFL Done Deals

Full details of every move across the Scottish Premiership during the 2026 January transfer window.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the top-flight ins and outs, and keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Aberdeen transfers

IN

-

OUT

Alfie Dorrington - Tottenham Hotspur, recalled from loan

Celtic transfers

IN

Julian Araujo - Bournemouth, loan

OUT

Hayato Inamura - FC Toyko, loan

Dundee transfers

IN

Joseph Bevan - Burnley, undisclosed

Brad Halliday - Bradford City, undisclosed

OUT

Emile Acquah - Harrogate Town, loan

Dundee United transfers

IN

-

OUT

Yevhenii Kucherenko - Panetolikos, undisclosed

Falkirk transfers

IN

Ben Parkinson - Newcastle, undisclosed

OUT

-

Hearts transfers

IN

Jordi Altena - RKC Waalwijk, undisclosed

Islam Chesnokov - Tobol Kostanay, undisclosed

OUT

Zander Clark - Doncaster Rovers, loan

Kenneth Vargas - Alajuelense, loan

Hibernian transfers

IN

-

OUT

-

Kilmarnock transfers

IN

-

OUT

-

Livingston transfers

IN

Jannik Wanner - St Johnstone, end of loan

Emmanuel Danso - Stabæk, free

Alex Tamm - Olimpija Ljubljana, loan

Scott Arfield - Free agent

OUT

Junior Robinson - West Ham, recalled from loan

Motherwell transfers

IN

-

OUT

Kofi Balmer - Bristol Rovers, loan

Stephen Welsh, Celtic, recalled from loan

Rangers transfers

IN

Tochi Chukwuani - Sturm Graz, £4.3m

OUT

Oscar Cortes - Atletico Huracan, loan

St Mirren transfers

IN

Allan Campbell - free agent

Oisin Smyth - Partick Thistle, recalled from loan

OUT

-

