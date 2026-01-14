Transfer news: Scottish Premiership January transfer window 2026 - confirmed deals, ins and outs by club
A round-up of all the deals from the January transfer window as Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Dundee United, Falkirk, Hearts, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Rangers and St Mirren complete ins and outs
Wednesday 14 January 2026 12:38, UK
Full details of every move across the Scottish Premiership during the 2026 January transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Aberdeen transfers
IN
-
OUT
Alfie Dorrington - Tottenham Hotspur, recalled from loan
Celtic transfers
IN
Julian Araujo - Bournemouth, loan
OUT
Hayato Inamura - FC Toyko, loan
Dundee transfers
IN
Joseph Bevan - Burnley, undisclosed
Brad Halliday - Bradford City, undisclosed
OUT
Emile Acquah - Harrogate Town, loan
Dundee United transfers
IN
-
OUT
Yevhenii Kucherenko - Panetolikos, undisclosed
Falkirk transfers
IN
Ben Parkinson - Newcastle, undisclosed
OUT
-
Hearts transfers
IN
Jordi Altena - RKC Waalwijk, undisclosed
Islam Chesnokov - Tobol Kostanay, undisclosed
OUT
Zander Clark - Doncaster Rovers, loan
Kenneth Vargas - Alajuelense, loan
Hibernian transfers
IN
-
OUT
-
Kilmarnock transfers
IN
-
OUT
-
Livingston transfers
IN
Jannik Wanner - St Johnstone, end of loan
Emmanuel Danso - Stabæk, free
Alex Tamm - Olimpija Ljubljana, loan
Scott Arfield - Free agent
OUT
Junior Robinson - West Ham, recalled from loan
Motherwell transfers
IN
-
OUT
Kofi Balmer - Bristol Rovers, loan
Stephen Welsh, Celtic, recalled from loan
Rangers transfers
IN
Tochi Chukwuani - Sturm Graz, £4.3m
OUT
Oscar Cortes - Atletico Huracan, loan
St Mirren transfers
IN
Allan Campbell - free agent
Oisin Smyth - Partick Thistle, recalled from loan
OUT
-