Transfer news: Scottish Premiership January transfer window 2026 - confirmed deals, ins and outs by club

Full details of every move across the Scottish Premiership during the 2026 January transfer window.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the top-flight ins and outs, and keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

IN

-

OUT

Alfie Dorrington - Tottenham Hotspur, recalled from loan

IN

Julian Araujo - Bournemouth, loan

OUT

Hayato Inamura - FC Toyko, loan

IN

Joseph Bevan - Burnley, undisclosed

Brad Halliday - Bradford City, undisclosed

OUT

Emile Acquah - Harrogate Town, loan

IN

-

OUT

Yevhenii Kucherenko - Panetolikos, undisclosed

IN

Ben Parkinson - Newcastle, undisclosed

OUT

-

IN

Jordi Altena - RKC Waalwijk, undisclosed

Islam Chesnokov - Tobol Kostanay, undisclosed

OUT

Zander Clark - Doncaster Rovers, loan

Kenneth Vargas - Alajuelense, loan

IN

-

OUT

-

IN

-

OUT

-

IN

Jannik Wanner - St Johnstone, end of loan

Emmanuel Danso - Stabæk, free

Alex Tamm - Olimpija Ljubljana, loan

Scott Arfield - Free agent

OUT

Junior Robinson - West Ham, recalled from loan

IN

-

OUT

Kofi Balmer - Bristol Rovers, loan

Stephen Welsh, Celtic, recalled from loan

IN

Tochi Chukwuani - Sturm Graz, £4.3m

OUT

Oscar Cortes - Atletico Huracan, loan

IN

Allan Campbell - free agent

Oisin Smyth - Partick Thistle, recalled from loan

OUT

-