Celtic transfer news: Tomas Cvancara joins on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach with option to buy included in deal

Celtic have signed striker Tomas Cvancara on loan until the end of the season.

The Czech Republic international has joined from Borussia Monchengladbach, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Cvancara becomes Celtic's second January arrival following a loan deal for Julian Araujo from Bournemouth.

Sky Sports News understands the fee to sign Cvancara on a deal beyond this season would cost around £7m.

"It's a massive honour to sign for this club," the 25-year-old said.

"I am so excited to get started and make my own contribution to the team.

"We have lots of challenges ahead of us and I am ready to get going and do everything I can to meet these and bring success to our brilliant supporters.

"Celtic is one of the great names in world football and I am delighted to be here to play my part."

What will Cvancara bring to Celtic?

Cvancara started his career at Jablonec in the Czech Republic, before moving to Sparta Prague and then the Bundesliga.

However, after scoring eight goals in two seasons at Borussia Monchengladbach, he was sent on loan to Antalyaspor this season. That move was cut short after he scored one goal in 13 Super Lig appearances, amid financial issues with the Turkish side.

Speaking on Wednesday, boss Martin O'Neill discussed what the 6ft 2in striker might bring.

"He's not a target man, believe it or not," he said. "He's not really the John Hartson type, or the type when Chris (Sutton) played alongside Henrik Larsson. He's quick, he's agile, and he wants to prove himself.

"If you think he's the immediate answer to any sort of problem we have, I'm not sure I'd throw that sort of responsibility on him."