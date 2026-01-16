Andreas Skov Olsen: Rangers sign winger on loan from Wolfsburg with option to buy included in transfer

Rangers have signed winger Andreas Skov Olsen on loan from Wolfsburg until the end of the season.

Sky Sports News understands the 26-year-old turned down several offers to opt for a move to Ibrox, with an option to make the move permanent included within the deal.

It is believed the fee to trigger that summer switch would be around €10m (£8.6m) for the Denmark international who moved to the Bundesliga from Club Brugge for £12m last January.

With 40 caps for his country, Skov Olsen has been a target for previous Ibrox bosses and is held in high regard by head coach Danny Röhl.

The winger is Rangers' third January signing, following midfielder Tochi Chukuwani from Sturm Graz and left-back Tuur Rommens from Westerlo.

'I want to win trophies at Rangers'

Image: Skov Olsen has 40 caps for Denmark

Speaking after his move to Ibrox was made official, Skov Olsen said: "I'm very excited. I'm very happy that it's done and I'm so excited to meet all the players, fans and the rest of the club.

"When I finally heard that I had the opportunity to come here I wasn't in doubt for a second. I want to come here to try help win trophies with the rest of the team, do my best, and have a great time here."

Röhl, added: "We are really excited to bring Andreas to the club.

"He is a player who has proven himself at the top level and brings experience of performing under pressure both domestically and on the European stage.

"He will provide real quality in the final third of the pitch and arrives hungry for this challenge and excited by the opportunity ahead of him."

Skov Olsen's route to Rangers

Image: Skov Olsen started his career at Nordsjælland

The winger started his career at FC Nordsjælland, where he scored 20 times in 41 games, and played alongside Rangers' Oliver Antman.

He moved to Serie A club Bologna, where he featured 70 times in three years before a move to Belgium as Club Brugge signed him in January 2022.

Image: Skov Olsen impressed at Bologna before a move to Club Brugge

In his first season, Skov Olsen helped the club win the league title, plus scored the decisive goal in the Belgian Super Cup.

Skov Olsen played a key role as the club retained their title the year after, before an outstanding first half of the campaign last season saw him provide 12 goal contributions in just 19 league outings, earning a £12m move to Wolfsburg.

Image: Skov Olsen scored 49 goals and provided 30 assists at Club Brugge before a move to the Bundesliga

However, he started just eight league games over the past year in Germany and has opted to move to Ibrox after being left excited by the project at the club.