Celtic transfer news: Julian Araujo joins on loan from Bournemouth ahead of Old Firm clash with Rangers

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Julian Araujo on loan for Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The move is a straight loan without an obligation to buy and will run until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 24-year-old defender, who has been capped 16 times for Mexico, has also been included in Celtic's matchday squad for Saturday's Old Firm clash against Rangers.

Araujo joined Bournemouth in 2024, but after making 12 Premier League appearances in his debut season, he has failed to feature once in the competition this term.

“I am really happy to join Celtic. This is a top club and I can’t wait to get going and work hard with the other players to bring our fans success," Araujo said on the club's website.

“I know the demands at a club like Celtic, and I am ready for these. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and I want to play my part in bringing good times and good, winning football to our supporters.

“I have met the boys already. We have some great players in the squad and we are all ready to tackle the second half of the season and do as much as we can for the fans.”

Under pressure boss Wilfried Nancy also commented on the arrival, adding: "We are delighted to bring Julian to Celtic. He is a really talented player with a good level of experience and we think the qualities he will bring will be really beneficial to the squad."

More to follow…



This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.



Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.



Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.



Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.