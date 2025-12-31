Celtic vs Rangers: Sky Sports' Chris Sutton and Kris Boyd preview Saturday's Old Firm Scottish Premiership clash

The last time the Old Firm met in the Scottish Premiership, Brendan Rodgers was Celtic manager and Russell Martin was in charge at Rangers.

Fast-forward to the latest instalment of this rivalry, and there are two new faces on the touchline, as Wilfried Nancy and Danny Röhl prepare to go head-to-head.

However, for the first time since the 1993/94 season, neither club are at the summit of Scottish football. Instead, Hearts lead the way by three points from the Hoops, with Rangers a further three points behind their rivals.

Patience from the Celtic fans towards Nancy is quickly evaporating after losing four of the six league matches since taking over from interim boss Martin O'Neill one month ago.

Meanwhile, at Ibrox, Röhl's Rangers have not been entertaining to watch but have been grinding out results. Across 11 Premiership matches, Rangers have won eight, drawn two and lost to leaders Hearts.

As this unpredictable season throws up another unpredictable match, here's what Sky Sports' Chris Sutton and Kris Boyd have had to say as their former clubs go head-to-head...

Sutton: Nancy hero or zero after Old Firm

Celtic come into Saturday's match having lost 2-0 at Motherwell, meaning Nancy's side again missed the chance to draw level on points with leaders Hearts.

Following four defeats from his first four games, the Frenchman led the club to consecutive wins before Christmas. However, that Fir Park loss means rivals Rangers are now within striking distance and could pull level on points with a win at Celtic Park.

"If you think about Wilfred Nancy, this game is hero or zero," said Sutton. "There are Celtic fans who are still absolutely not convinced with him.

"However, if he gets a win, then it'll be, 'we believe in Wilf'. If he loses, it'll be, 'he's a dud, get him out'.

"Wilf-ball is here to stay, he's gonna play that way. Celtic will be vulnerable at times. I just think it's impossible to call."

Image: Celtic play a much higher defensive line under Wilfried Nancy, with the wing-backs furthest forward, and on average leave just one centre-back in their own half

"Rangers will be disciplined against Celtic and I think they'll just look to hit Celtic in behind," he added on The Warm Up.

"I haven't got a clue what will happen on Saturday. Celtic could have a 30-minute spell and win 4-1, but on the flip side, you could see Rangers going there, putting up a decent rear guard show and then catching Celtic on the break.

"We did go through a few years where you knew Celtic would win, and it'd be a cricket score. Now, because of the managerial changes at both clubs, and them trying to find a style and a way of playing, I think it's really fascinating."

Boyd: Rangers not in title race | Sutton: Yes they are!

Rangers have taken the most points of any team in the Scottish Premiership since Röhl's appointment in October.

Tuesday's win over St Mirren, paired with leaders Hearts not playing and Celtic losing at Motherwell, has left some fans believing they are firmly in the title race.

Image: Rangers have picked up the most points of any club since Danny Röhl took over at Ibrox

However, Boyd is not as convinced and said: "When I look at Rangers, my issue with the title race talk is, I can still see Hearts and Celtic winning more games than them.

"That's why I think there's no way of getting back into it."

However, Sutton disagrees and added: "Rangers are still in a title race. I know you keep writing them off, but they were never out of a title race because nobody knows what Danny Röhl has up his sleeve in January.

"Also, another reason why Rangers are still in the title race, and why they were never out of it, is because this season is not like previous seasons, where we all expect Celtic to go on a 14-game winning run.

"We can all see Celtic dropping points. We can all see Hearts dropping points too."