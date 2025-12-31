Scottish Premiership transfers: What do Hearts, Celtic and Rangers need in the January window to boost title hopes?

With the transfer window for Scottish Premiership clubs officially open on January 1, what do Hearts, Celtic and Rangers need to boost their title dreams?

It will be the first chance for Wilfried Nancy and Danny Röhl to add to the squads they inherited since taking over at Celtic and Rangers, respectively.

Over at Hearts, head coach Derek McInnes, aided by Tony Bloom's Jamestown Analytics company, will be hoping to unearth more gems after a successful summer window.

Just six points separate the three clubs, with Chris Sutton believing whoever has the best window at the start of 2026 will go on to clinch the title...

Boyd: Hearts need to trim title-challenging squad

Hearts are the first non-Old Firm club to find themselves at the summit of Scottish football heading into a new year since the 1993-94 season, and they've already kicked off preparations for the second half of the campaign.

Attacking right-back Jordi Altena has agreed a deal until the summer of 2029, joining from Dutch club RKC Waalwijk, while Kazakhstan winger Islam Chesnokov is expected to arrive at Tynecastle Park in the coming days.

While McInnes will be pleased the club are strengthening in the areas he has identified early in the window, Kris Boyd believes further attacking support could be key, as well as letting some fringe players depart.

"They're signing Altena and Chesnokov, plus record signing Eduardo Ageu will be back in the middle of the pitch - they've got players coming back," Boyd said on The Warm Up.

"If Lawrence Shankland's goals dry up, or if anything happens to him, then I think in that number nine area is where they might want to look at. However, it's very difficult to go and get another striker when you've already got so many.

"Hearts' biggest problem is that the squad is bloated, it is big. They'll probably have to get players out, although I imagine that might be a bigger priority for the summer."

'Celtic need to improve average squad'

Image: Celtic manager Wilfried Nancy is hoping to add to his squad in January

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson said he had already started working with Nancy on plans for the January and summer windows.

However, after five defeats in seven games, the Frenchman will hope new recruits arrive sooner rather than later if he is to help Celtic retain the title.

When asked what Celtic need in the coming weeks, Sutton said: "How long have you got?

"Everyone needs a striker. The recruitment was nowhere near good enough over the summer.

"I think the centre-back positions, especially on that right-hand side, is a problem. They've also got a problem with Hyun-Jun Yang at right-wing-back.

"Even if you look in the middle of the park, I'm a big fan of Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor.

"However, Benjamin Nygren has been patchy, although he has scored recently, which has been important. I'm still not totally convinced with Arne Engels, so you need to get better players in than what you've got currently.

"I think it's fair to say this is a bang average Celtic squad."

'Rangers need players who understand the club'

Röhl is hoping to add defensive reinforcement, plus depth to his midfield and attacking areas, in order to improve his starting XI.

The likes of Westerlo left-back Tuur Rommens and former Ibrox player Josh Windass have been discussed as options for January.

However, ex-Gers forward Steven Naismith, who won six major honours, including three league titles, believes any signing must be aware of the pressures to play at the club.

"They need better quality in all areas," the Scotland coach said. "He needs a striker, he needs a constant goal threat.

"It is similar to Celtic in that they both need guys that you can rely on every week to create chances and score goals. That's what Rangers' and Celtic's most successful teams have always had.

"As you go through the squad, I think Rangers need players who have an understanding of what Rangers is - that going away from home and getting a draw isn't acceptable. That's probably the biggest thing they need."