Daizen Maeda: Celtic winger signs new four-year deal at Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic winger Daizen Maeda has signed a new four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership champions.

His new deal comes days after striker Kyogo Furuhashi ended speculation about his future by committing to the Scottish champions until 2027.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in 48 appearances last season and was a mainstay in Celtic's treble-winning side.

The Japan international, who also played at last year's World Cup, joined the Hoops from Yokohama F. Marinos on loan in December 2021, with his move becoming permanent last summer and he said he is ready for more success.

"It is a very happy moment for me and my family. Since we moved from Japan, everyone at the club and, of course, the supporters have been amazing and we are enjoying our life in Scotland," he said.

"Celtic is a special club so I'm very pleased to extend my stay here. When I signed I said that my ultimate goal was to win the league and we have done so, twice.

'Becoming a Treble winner last season has been one of the highlights of my career but we must now prepare for next season. Our aim will remain the same, to work hard together with the manager to bring success to the club and our supporters.

"We have three trophies to defend, and we also have Champions League football, so I am excited to get started."

Image: Daizen Maeda joined from Yokohama F. Marinos

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers added: "Daizen has many qualities that I like in a player - high intensity, attack-minded and his work rate on and off the ball is exceptional.

"He has played a key role in the team since he arrived, helping to secure yet another Treble for the club so I am delighted we have been able to secure a new deal with him.

"Daizen's attributes make him a really exciting player and I am looking forward to working with him."

Rodgers has also made two new signings since returning to Parkhead with midfielder Odin Thiago Holm moving from Valerenga and winger Marco Tilio joining from Melbourne City.

Portuguese winger Jota sealed a £25m move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad while Aaron Mooy announced his retirement from the game.

