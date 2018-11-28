Ajax fans and Greek police injured after clashes with AEK Athens fans

Ajax fans try to shield themselves from flames during clashes with Greek riot police

Six Ajax fans and three police officers have been hospitalised after violent confrontations with AEK Athens fans.

Several incidents occurred before and during the Champions League match between AEK and Ajax on Tuesday.

Most injuries are believed to not be serious, although one officer was kept in hospital overnight.

Ajax's fans clash with Greek riot police before the start of the match

A statement from the police said the officers were "injured by thrown bottles and other objects."

Greek riot police intervened at the beginning of the match following clashes between the Ajax and AEK fans.

Police were seen hitting fans of the Dutch side, leaving some of them injured. AEK fans were also seen throwing flares into the stands housing the Ajax fans.

Bleeding Ajax fans react after clashes with Greek riot police

In the second half, firecrackers were set off, with players from both sides pictured rubbing their eyes as the smoke drifted across the pitch.

Earlier in the day, police had clashed with Greek fans in Athens. Supporters of rival Greek clubs were involved in violence in the city, while youths throwing petrol bombs caused traffic to be blocked.

Ajax won the match 2-0 to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.