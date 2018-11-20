Bayern Munich News

AEK Athens face UEFA punishment over Champions League ticket prices

Last Updated: 20/11/18 12:00pm

UEFA have twice intervened on behalf of Bayern Munich fans
AEK Athens face UEFA punishment for raising ticket prices for Bayern Munich fans for a Champions League game in October.

Anderlecht were ordered by UEFA last season to pay Bayern fans 30 euros (£27) compensation after charging 100 euros (£89) to see a group-stage game. The Belgian club had to arrange payments within 15 days.

UEFA safety rules say tickets for away fans "must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category" for home fans.

Bayern fans were reported paying 35 euros (£31) to see their team's 2-0 win while AEK fans paid 15 euros (£13).

UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge the case when it meets on December 13.

