AEK Athens face UEFA punishment over Champions League ticket prices

UEFA have twice intervened on behalf of Bayern Munich fans

AEK Athens face UEFA punishment for raising ticket prices for Bayern Munich fans for a Champions League game in October.

Anderlecht were ordered by UEFA last season to pay Bayern fans 30 euros (£27) compensation after charging 100 euros (£89) to see a group-stage game. The Belgian club had to arrange payments within 15 days.

UEFA safety rules say tickets for away fans "must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category" for home fans.

Bayern fans were reported paying 35 euros (£31) to see their team's 2-0 win while AEK fans paid 15 euros (£13).

UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge the case when it meets on December 13.