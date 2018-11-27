Champions League round-up: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich make last 16

Real Madrid have qualified top of their group for the Champions League knockout stages

Real Madrid found solace in the Champions League once more as a 2-0 win at Roma confirmed top spot in Group G.

The three-time reigning champions took a 47th-minute lead through Gareth Bale, who capitalised on Federico Fazio's mistake.

That came after Cengiz Under's woeful miss at the end of the first half and Real doubled their lead when Lucas Vazquez struck to secure top spot in the group.

Both sides are suffering domestically. Roma lost to Udinese in Serie A last Saturday and are seventh; Real are sixth in LaLiga following a 3-0 loss to Eibar, their fifth of the season.

But both are in the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition. Viktoria Plzen's earlier 2-1 win at CSKA Moscow meant both sides were through before kick-off.

Nikola Vlasic gave CSKA the lead with a 10th-minute penalty but Roman Prochazka - who had missed from the spot - and Lukas Hejda turned it around in the second half as Plzen claimed a first Champions League away win for seven years.

Marouane Fellaini celebrates his last-gasp winner to send Man Utd into the last 16

Marouane Fellaini spared Manchester United's blushes as a 1-0 victory over Young Boys took them into the last 16 of the Champions League in Group H.

Juventus remain top of that group ahead of the final matches after beating Valencia 1-0 in Turin, with Cristiano Ronaldo setting up Mario Mandzukic's 59th-minute winner.

Manchester City also joined neighbours United in the last-16 after a 2-2 draw at Lyon. The hosts remain second in Group F but are now only two points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk, who won 3-2 at Hoffenheim.

Aymeric Laporte headed Manchester City level in the 2-2 draw

Ismaily and Taison (2) were on target for Shakhtar, with Andrej Kramaric and Stephen Zuber replying.

Bayern Munich thrashed Benfica 5-1 to stay top of Group E and secure their place in the knockout stages. Arjen Robben struck twice and Robert Lewandowski made it three before half-time with his 50th Champions League goal.

Gedson Fernandes pulled one back straight after the restart, but Lewandowski and Franck Ribery wrapped up a comfortable victory.

Ajax reached the last-16 for the first time since 2006, but their 2-0 win at AEK Athens was marred by crowd trouble.

Ajax's win at AEK Athens was marred by crowd trouble

Dutch fans came under attack from riot police, while a man left the AEK end to throw a molotov cocktail into the stand housing Ajax supporters.

On the pitch, Dusan Tadic put Ajax ahead with a 68th-minute penalty after referee Michael Oliver had punished Marko Livaja for handball and produced a second yellow card to send off the Croatian.

Ajax took full advantage of having an extra man four minutes later as substitute Klaas Jan Huntelaar set up Tadic's second.